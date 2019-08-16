A long-term foster home is being sought for thirteen year old Ray, who is described as a happy, active and engaging boy, who has worked hard to learn skills such as communication, trusting adults and parallel play with his peers. Ray has had a tough start in life. The effects of an abusive traumatic history in early life can shape the developmental experience of any child. In the situation of Ray, where he was abused, rejected and abandoned at an early age, compounded by the lack of affection and nurturance, have diminished his capacity to communicate effectively, trust and attach to new people.
How does he begin to cope with the emotions of loss and rejection? Ray is presently in a group home where his daily needs for consistency, structure and continuity are being met on a regular basis, in addition, he is encouraged and given positive feedbacks when earned. Through his desire for change he is in therapy, and has made marked improvements demonstrating his ability to make positive changes.
The staff has observed significant changes, in that, his communication skills continue to develop and improve. They report that he continues to gain globally, both socially and cognitively. He is now forming appropriate social connections with his peers as well as forming secure attachments to the staff at the group home.
Caring for Ray will be challenging as he struggles with transition and needs to know what to expect in his day to day situation. However, there is ongoing improvement in his coping skills. Ray is in need of a two parent family, ideally a Caucasian family with older children who are able to help him with socialization, as well as give him the care, stability and attention that he needs.
For more information about Ray, please call Batshaw Youth and Family Centres at 514-932-7161, Local 1139.
