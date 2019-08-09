An energizing show with Gregory Charles at the Saint-Laurent Celebration Parc Beaudet on August 10

On August 10, none other than the multidisciplinary performer Gregory Charles who is loved by all audiences will star at the Saint-Laurent Celebration in Parc songwriter will be accompanied by six musicians to play top hits from the past 50 years at 8 p.m.
Urban terrace and activities from 3 p.m.
This show will conclude an action-packed day complete with giant marionettes, inflatable structures and activities for the young and young-at-heart from 3 p.m. What’s more, in collaboration with the Société de développement commercial du boulevard Décarie Quartier D, an urban terrace will be set up on Rue Gohier, closed to traffic for the occasion along Parc Beaudet. Food trucks and booths from local restaurants will be on-site.
Ecoresponsible event
Saint-Laurent being a sustainable municipal territory, this event was organized while taking care to limit trash production and recover residual materials including food waste. Participants can support this initiative by using active or public transit to attend.
Until August 29, Saint-Laurent residents are invited to participate in the fifty-plus free events being held during the Saint-Laurent Summer Celebrations. Outdoor movies, plays and musical performances are among the many opportunities for entertainment this summer. To make sure you don’t miss a thing, download the Saint-Laurent mobile app available on Google Play and in the App Store.
—Saint-Laurent
