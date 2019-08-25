A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory

On August 15, artists, merchants, partners and residents joined the Saint-Laurent Council to celebrate the addition of Cœurs combattants - Équanimité on Saint-Laurent territory. This work of art by Ankh One is Saint-Laurent's seventh mural and can be found on the JAF Prêt-à-porter shop at 900, boulevard Décarie.
This festive gathering then continued on to the site of Lorem Ipsum, tile of Romain Boz's fresco, which will soon enhance the container on Place Rodolphe-Rousseau.
Designed like a collage, Cœurs combattants - Équanimité illustrates living together and the environment, among other things—values that are so important to the Borough. This message is moreover reinforced by the addition of calligraphies and an original poem by Alizée Pichot.
"The arts must be accessible, integrated into every resident's daily life and present in various sectors of activity. The addition of these urban works of art offers an even richer cultural experience to the Saint-Laurent population," stated Saint-Laurent's Mayor Alan DeSousa.
Cœurs combattants - Équanimité and Lorem Ipsum were made possible thanks to Ville de Montréal's Programme d'art mural, the collaboration of the non-profit organization Kolab and the Société de développement commercial Quartier D. They are one of the measures of the Borough of Saint-Laurent's Plan local de développement culturel 2018-2021.
—St. Laurent
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.