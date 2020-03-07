A public meeting to present the Incident and feedback report on the 2019 floods

The Commission de la sécurité publique will hold a public review of the report titled Rapport d'événement et de retroaction — Inondations 2019. Annick Maletto, section head of the Centre de sécurité civile, will present a review of the actions taken by the city and its partners during the floods that occurred across the agglomeration of Montréal, as well as the lessons learned in the course of handling the floodings.
The public meeting will be held in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough — which was directly affected by the floods — on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the future Cartierville cultural and community centre, 12 225, rue Grenet.
The city will also host a flood information session in the West Island, the details of which will be announced at a later date.
The purpose of the meeting is twofold: To present the report on the 2019 floods and to hear citizens’ comments and questions with a view to improving public safety responses, emergency preparedness, all well as partners’ actions. The presentation will be followed by a public question period and a question period for committee members.
Anyone who wishes to take part in the public question and comment period is invited to register by contacting the Service du greffe by phone at 514 872-3000 or by email at commissions@ville.montreal.qc.ca. You can also register on site 30 minutes before the session begins.
The room is accessible to persons with reduced mobility. In addition, an interpretation service for persons with a hearing disability is available on request, subject to the availability of interpreters. The session will also be webcast on the Commissions permanentes website.
The documents related to this public meeting will be available as soon as possible at the Service du greffe and on the city’s website at
- ville.montreal.qc.ca/commissions
- https://montreal.ca/en/news/public-meeting-to-present-incident-and-feedback-report-2019-floods
—Service du greffe
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.