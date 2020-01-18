One of the largest electric vehicle fast charging networks in Canada

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC) announced ton January 15 that 90 of its retail locations will host electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations by the end of 2020. These stations will make CTC one of the largest retail networks of EV fast charging stations in the country. Working together with FLO, Electrify Canada, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), and Tesla, a total of 240 fast chargers and 55 Level 2 chargers will be installed at Canadian Tire locations.
“Automotive is a heritage category for Canadian Tire and we have always evolved to meet the needs of drivers. With our premium real estate assets, we are able to provide convenient locations across the nation to service the growing number of EV vehicles in Canada,” said Andrew Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Canadian Tire Retail.
The popularity of electric vehicles is on the rise. According to Electric Mobility Canada, record numbers of Canadian drivers continued to adopt electric vehicles in the third quarter of 2019, with sales increasing 25% year-over-year. In recognition of this growth, Canadian Tire’s assortment includes tires, wipers, and brakes products for 90% of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Canada.
”We are proud to be working with a retailer like Canadian Tire to help bring EV mobility to drivers across Canada,” said Rob Barrosa, Chief Operating Officer, Electrify Canada. “This collaboration has been a natural fit from the very beginning – from the values Canadian Tire holds as an organization to the many convenient locations across the country. We are optimistic our efforts will only further the adoption of electric vehicles by all Canadians.”
“FLO is particularly excited to see its collaboration with Canadian Tire reach another important milestone. Our common goal to help accelerate the adoption of EVs in Canada is now translating into a major extension of our network, bringing convenient and reliable charging solutions to more Canadians, at over 50 Canadian Tire locations across the country. We are pleased to work with other organisations involved in this project and committed to exploring new opportunities to enable roaming between networks, providing EV drivers with even more charging options and a simplified navigational experience,” said Louis Tremblay, CEO, FLO.
“The move towards more zero emission vehicles is an integral part of our transition to a clean energy future. Our government is proud to support Canadian Tire’s network of EV fast chargers,” said the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “We are giving Canadians cleaner choices on the road by investing in infrastructure from coast-to-coast.”
NRCan provided $2.7 million to Canadian Tire for 54 fast-chargers under its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative. In 2016, they also provided $1.3 million to AddÉnergie for 28 fast-chargers at Canadian Tire locations.
“Canadian Tire is a proud Canadian company committed to addressing the challenges of climate change throughout our operations, including by offering a wide assortment of energy saving products. The network of EV fast chargers that we are creating, with the support of partners like FLO, Electrify Canada and Tesla, is another example of how we are helping customers reduce their environmental footprints,” said Robyn Collver, Chief Climate Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation.
—Canadian Tire Corporation
—Corp.CanadianTire.ca
—Electrify Canada — electrify-canada.ca
—FLO — flo.com
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.