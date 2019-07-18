Food & Drink: 4 Wines and spirits you need to try this summer

Summer is the best time to relax and enjoy quality time with friends and family. And, a great drink in-hand never hurt! We've discovered 5 alcohol and wine brands you need to try this summer - not only are they great on their own, but they're great mixed into a deliciously cool cocktail too.
A crisp white wine, like the wonderful wines from Rhône Valley Vineyards, is lovely to accompany a grilled chicken dinner lakeside.
Siempre tequila is an exquisite spirit chilled to icy perfection on its own or swirled into a sinful cocktail (try a Coco Loco for a summer drink with kick!).
Newfoundland Screech rum has a warm, vanilla, almost spicy taste with a smooth finish. Enjoy it with coke and lots of ice for a cool down and dirty cocktail.
FIOL champagne is the perfect bubbly to toast summer. Presented in a pretty glass, it's perfect without anything at all. Or, add a splash of OJ for a celebratory brunch.
