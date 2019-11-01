The Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) & Quebec Writers' Federation (QWF) present the 5th edition of their Holiday Book Fair on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st.
This free, two-day celebration of Quebec English-language books is back for the fifth year! The Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair encourages book-lovers of all ages and interests to browse, buy and get books signed, just in time for holiday gift-giving. Quebec publishers and authors will be on hand - expect hundreds of new titles for sale including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, books for kids, award-winners and bestsellers. Along with readings and other events happening throughout the Fair, you can’t buy more local than this.
Holiday Pop-up Book Fair hours are 11am to 5pm on both days:
11-12pm: Free tours of the Mordecai Richler Reading Room at Concordia University
11-2pm: Kids' activity area
Saturday, November 30: 12-1:30pm: Panel on Getting Published in Quebec
2-3:30pm: Paper City: A Literary Map, readings curated by Sean Michaels
4-5pm: Festive cocktail featuring special guest, award-winning author Sean Michaels
Sunday, December 1: 12:30-2pm: Launch of Véhicule Press poetry anthology Resisting Canada
3-4pm: Learn Real Good, Book Fair edition—some of Montreal’s funniest improv performers spin local nonfiction books into comedy gold
Authors in attendance include: Taras Grescoe, Dr. Joe Schwarcz, Mark Abley, Mary Soderstrom, Amy Fish and Susan Doherty
The Book Fair will take place in the atrium of Concordia’s McConnell Building, 1400 Blvd. de Maisonneuve West. Visit their website for more info.
