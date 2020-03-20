Manoir Kanisha & The Suburban PET PHOTO CONTEST Mar 20, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEND YOUR PHOTOS TO: todd@thesuburban.com Visit: www.Manoir-Kanisha.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Articles SPVM warns of extensive COVID-19-related fraud Healthy Life: How about some good news now: COVID-19 Chai Lifeline launches coronavirus Arts & Crafts Drive for quarantined children Sassy Psychologist: The Coronavirus Pandemic: The Ultimate Unlikely Teacher Suburban exclusive: Guest at wedding at Shaar Hashomayim tested positive for virus COVID-19 strikes in Côte St. Luc Visits banned at long-term care, hospitals Manoir Kanisha & The Suburban PET PHOTO CONTEST Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarrefour Laval changes opening hours due to CovidCôte St.Luc declares state of emergencyA COVID-19 Q&A with an infectious diseases specialistWest Island couple’s ongoing coronavirus ordealJoel Goldenberg: The Rolling Stones' Goat's Head SoupAmidst praise for his decisions, Legault receives pleas for leniency on family visits to seniors residencesThank you front line workers!Quebec orders closing of bars, movie theatres and places “where people gather.”Supermom In Training: 67 Easy ways to keep your kids entertainedSurviving the COVID-19 pandemic: a week of shopping I will never forget Images Videos CommentedTwo shootings prompt St. Laurent anti-gun resolution (1)CSL councillor opposes Kildare-Jean Talon link (1)Police seek victims of alleged sexual assaults (1)Police seek victims, mark memory (1)The virus that shook our world (1)WI lawyer accuses Youth Protection of being 'weaponized' by abusive spouses (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about the spread of the Coronavirus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Mar 20 MARY’S RECOVERY: (see details below) Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Volunteers Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Stewart Hall Art Gallery Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC): ( please review details) Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 VWI ** please read details and contact number for details** Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom: Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 VWI Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Bon Appetit Friday Night Dinner Club Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Bon Appetit Friday Night Dinner Club Fri, Mar 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.