Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Year of LOVE

Now what am I supposed to do? Am I supposed to eat plant-based foods, exercise more often, eat my greens, eat less sweets, be kinder, give more, have more patience, spend less and save more? Get a gym membership, start that needed diet, read more, and be more tolerant and helpful? Think before you speak, speak only true words, be more respectful and follow the 10 commandments?
Sure thing. We should all be much better people at the start of the New Year. But…just before this, we were thrown into a wind whirl of holiday spending, eating, drinking, dashing, rushing, partying, and sometimes overdoing all the above. The marketing machines were out in full force piping in holiday music and cheer everywhere and now in January they pull it all back and tell you to be good and better.
Here are all the lists of the 100 best this and that’s and suddenly it’s Happy New Year! Now you need to improve on all the above of what you just did. What the hay? I want to know, who’s driving this boat?
It’s hard to escape it, the pulls and pushes of the marketing media monsters. Within one fell swoop Christmas stuff is off the shelves and suddenly it’s Valentine’s Day. The stores will be dripping in this too. The commercials, ads, papers, magazines, everything will be saturated in this type of advertising. Has Canada fallen prey to insane overcooked commercialism?
My plan this New Years is to turn it all off. Turn off the “You’re supposed to do this and that and all the crap.” I decide who. I decide when… I’m not going to let the marketing machines control my machine. It’s enough with the guilt. So you ate too much during the holidays and maybe you spent too much too. Maybe you didn’t party enough or you partied too much. Whatever!!! This is my life and I will do what I want to do!
I suddenly feel better just for saying it…
I’m officially driving my New Year’s plan and its taking a lovely effect. No big plans for dieting. No big plans to join a gym. No big plans to save more. No big plans to do what’s marketed. I know I can improve on the person I am and I will be doing just that in 2020. My main objective and goal of this year is to put more love into my life. LOVE!
Yes! LOVE!
There are many ways to do this. If you give love, you will receive love. My first plan is to give more love. Another way is to share the things you love. Let’s say you read a great book and you loved it. Share this information with your friends and family. Maybe even share your book. Let’s say you tried a great soup, share that information too. Maybe even make the soup and share it. Share the things you love with the people you love.
Spend more time with the people you love and make that time valuable. Say, “I love you” more often.
I Love You. This is true. I Love You. No crap about it. I Love You. It’s for real!
So the year of 2020 is going to be the Year of LOVE for me. I am going to exercise my opportunities to bring more love into my life and other people’s lives. For one thing, I wi`
I will not label this as a New Year’s resolution, because that’s expected around New Years! I wrote this article way before the event even took place. This is my 2020 LOVE plan.
Let’s jump out of the expected box and bounce up and down on the bed of love!
Love to find the way. Love to find a cure. Love to find the one. Love to find the love.
Love to be with you. Love to say, I Love You. Love to hold your hand. Love to be true.
I hope you will find your 2020 lovely thing. Let us know what you love along your way.
- Let’s start together. Treat yourself to a sweet love song. https://www.google.com/search?q=love+me+do+lyrics&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA704CA704&oq=love+me+do&aqs=chrome.2.0l7j69i61.4175j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Love Me Do, by The Beatles
Someone to love
Somebody new
Someone to love
Someone like you
- Source: LyricFind
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pGOFX1D_jg
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin
—AB
