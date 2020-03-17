Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The 2020 Spring Series — The More You Know

Welcome to The 2020 Spring Series – The More You Know. In the series you will read about people and situations which will broaden your horizons. We will enter into places and spaces which are not frequent paths. Certainly, what you will come to appreciate is the value in knowing more. This more might be the something which may change your life for the better. Enjoy the journey!
Part 1 - A Life of Sobriety
During the winter I was invited to attend a special lunch meeting. I had never been to this kind of meeting before. I was a little nervous, actually anxious. I felt my heart beating as I opened the door and entered the park chalet. A chair in the circle was reserved for me. I was welcomed when I arrived.
I sat quietly as the 12 steps were recited, books for purchase were mentioned and new members were welcomed. The formalities were done and today’s Alcoholics Anonymous chairperson announced the topic. Topic: How do you control the negative thoughts that manifest in your mind? What do you do to help control them?
The member to the right of the chairperson started the conversation. “Hello, I’m ..., I’m an alcoholic.” In unison the members said, “Hello ... ” We listened to what he had to say. Then the member to the left of the chairperson spoke. “Hello, I’m ..., I’m a drug addict, alcoholic.” “Hello … ”, we said.
After 10 members spoke, it was my time to share. “Hello, I’m Suzanne. I am not an alcoholic. To control the negative thoughts and worries in my mind, I recite my Father’s quote. He said, 99.99% percent of the things you worry about never happen, so don’t worry. When my worries start to overwhelm me, I think about that quote and I become more at ease. Thank you.”
After listening to around 40 people share their perspectives about controlling negative thoughts, I had learned new methods on how to worry less. It was a great opportunity to educate myself. This education about life has formally imprinted itself into my body and mind. Since that lunch meeting with the ‘West Island Nooners Dorval’, I am a different Suzanne, hopefully a better version of myself.
Many women, men, young, old, wealthy, poor, religious, non-religious, of every culture, every skin colour, and every difference of a person comes together with one main purpose. To live a life of sobriety…period. This collectivity is a daily struggle, one that I can appreciated, but have not experienced.
However, all the differences of each human being falls away when the collectivity of sobriety exists. There is no racism. There is no cultural divide. There is no pre-conceived judgement. All that is left at the front door. When you enter this room, you are equal to everyone who sits in the circle. For the collectivity is the primary force. The desire to heal and to effectively heal others comes first.
I wish the world was collective like this.
After the members shared their perspective, we call stood up, held hands and in unison prayed for strength to carry on. Until the next meeting, hopefully the next day.
The meeting is over. The chairs are put away. The books are put away. The room is cleaned up and ready for the next scheduled event. The members chit chat, phone numbers are exchanged, new members are encourage to come back, new friends are immediately made and some meet for lunch.
I was invited for lunch after the meeting. This was a great opportunity to really get to know my new friends. Some are new to the group; some have been sober for 10+ years, some 20+ years! Every day is a new day to face this challenge. However, having this family of support beyond your own family is the charm.
What I didn’t expect to find within this room is the amount of LOVE and respect which is shared among the membership.
The hardest part is walking into the room the first day. The easiest part is returning. I have returned.
It is automatic friendship!
This got me thinking. I have great friends, old friends, and some fabulous friends. If I ever wanted to make new friends, this is a great place to feel welcomed. If you ever wanted to feel included, this is the place. If you feel judged because of your race or colour or religion, in this room, you will feel equal. I will go so far as to say free.
Perhaps this is the word. Freedom from the pressures and pain of life. For that hour and a bit, the veil is lifted and you can feel a sense of freedom which is uplifting.
I was simply at this meeting to support a person I love and their journey. What I got from the meeting was way more than I had ever expected. I found an incredible family, no judgement, no prejudice. Just a family which will support you at a very difficult and challenging time in your life.
If you feel you might need to visit an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting due to over use of alcohol or drugs, DO NOT HESITATE! GO! You will be so pleasantly surprised. You will learn so much about yourself; you will make friends, and even find a support family.
Will I go back? OH, YA! “Why would you go back if you don’t have a drinking or drug problem?”
WHY? Because I miss my friends!!!
For more information about Alcoholics Anonymous, go to: https://aa87.org/en/
Remember: The hardest part is walking into the room the first day. The easiest part is returning.
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin
