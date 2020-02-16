Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Pet Peeves – Ya Got Any?

You know what I’m talking about. Everyone has them. Some people have many and some people have too many. Some have just a few. It’s kinda fun to have a conversation about everyone’s pet peeves. It’s a happy exchange, because it’s usually really silly stuff.
Here is the Google definition:
- pet peeve
- noun
- INFORMAL
- 1. Something that a particular person finds especially annoying.
- "one of my biggest pet peeves is poor customer service"
Why is it called a pet peeve?
“Peeve” is derived from the much older word “peevish,” which means “querulous” or “easily irritated.” “Peevish” comes from late Middle English, with examples appearing as early as the 15th century. The phrase “pet peeve” doesn't have much to do with actual pets.
Here’s the link:
This article is sort of an ‘Open Mic”. Let’s hear about your pet peeves! I will start the ball rolling…
One of my crazy pet peeves is dirty winter boots. I know this seems completely ridiculous and no need to get all upset about it, but it really bugs me! During the winter in Canada outdoor boots get covered in sand, salt, slush, dirt, snow, rain and mud. Our winter boots take a beating. What bothers me is when someone is dressed really nicely, but their winter boots are covered in salt stains, dirt, sand, slush, and more dirt. It simply takes an occasional wipe with a wet towel to clean winter boots. It just bugs me! I clean my winter boots all the time, because I find it unsightly and that’s a pet peeve of mine. Silly, eh?
Ok, now I’m on a roll… Dirty cars in the winter too! I know cars and trucks in Canada take a winter beating. Usually, there’s no way to keep cars or trucks clean during the winter months. One snowfall and your clean car is covered in dirt. But… once in a while clean it so at least the salt is removed. I can’t tell you how many times I get into someone’s car and I can’t even open the door without touching dirt, salt, and winter sand.
How’s about: Dried up ketchup bottle tops? Too close talkers? Non-stop talkers? Loud over your voice talkers? Type A++ people? People who don’t signal when turning their car? Too many questions askers? Nose hairs? Nail biting? None stop swearing? CONSTANT COMPLAINERS!!!??
Oh, the list is long and a lot of fun to compare other people’s pet peeves. So, I asked a few of my friends and family members what their pet peeves are. Here are some responses:
Renee – Loud chewing. Especially people who chew gum like a cow.
Jeronamo – Dirty wheels. When expensive cars are filthy and have caked-on dirt in the wheels.
Ilana – People who stand on the left side of the escalator. When clothing falls off the hangers.
Lola – Friends who don’t call you anymore and just text. I want to hear their voices.
Ashley – People who think they know everything. Men that don’t put the toilet seat down.
Diane – People who don’t know how to properly hold a fork and knife.
Alice – When you say, “Hi, how are you?” to someone and they don’t ask you how you are.
Pasty – My husband leaving his fingerprints on the chrome handles in my kitchen.
Patrick – My wife leaving all her things on our bed such as her glasses, the TV remote, and her dental floss.
Doris – When my husband leaves the kitchen sink wet after he uses it. The water is all over the sink and it bothers me.
Janet – Fake social media personas. So fake!
Mel – Traffic, traffic and more traffic, especially without proper notification and signage.
Kimberly – When I get my blood pressure taken as it always seems to go up when I’m with a Doctor.
Ellie – Manners. I don’t have patience for people that lack good manners.
Phillip – When someone writes you an email and then they call you right after, which doesn’t give you an opportunity to answer their email. So rushed!
Max – When you call or text someone and they don’t answer, but then you see them posting on social media at the same time.
Randal – When Boomers don’t trust Millennials with technology.
Betty – When someone asks you for a taste of your ice cream. You give some from your spoon. They taste it and return the spoon to you with a little bit of ice cream still left on it. Eww!
Jewel – When someone leaves a spoon covered in peanut butter in the sink overnight and doesn’t rinse it off.
Sally – When people take themselves too seriously.
Can you relate to some of these pet peeves? Do you have some pet peeves you would like to share? Please add your pet peeves in the comment section. I’m sure everyone would like to hear about yours.
Oh, ya… here’s one more for the road.
You bump into a friend on the street. You stand around and talk, basically catching up. Just before parting, this friend says, “Hey, let’s make plans to get together.” You agree and make the future plans with a date and time. A couple of weeks pass and you don’t hear from them. Actually, months and years pass. You know that friend. It’s a good thing you didn’t hold your breath!
Have a super fun day with or without a pet peeve or maybe just a pet.
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin
