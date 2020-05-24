Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Part of the Solution

“Sue, you should write about what’s currently going on in the world now.” I hear this piece of advice every day. I do write about what’s going on in the world, but I reserve it for my personal journal. I yell and scream, cry and rage, pray and wait in my private writing space. I let it all out in my most colourful language. I don’t hold back anything!
It’s truly my rainbow language, colourful, blended, stretched out and boundless.
So many writers are writing about what’s going on in the world now. Most often, it’s their job to report and inform.
My job is to alleviate.
To bring peace to those who need it, and give something else to read about. I’m simply going to write about everything and anything else. Maybe give some levity and a feeling of carefree spirituality. Maybe even inspire.
I am still Living in the Now. I’m also living with a different perspective. My perspective is further down the road. I’m writing to be part of the solution.
At first, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know where to go. I was lost, worried, even internally panicking. I lost so much weight; I went down a clothing size. Since then, I have regained my composure and focus. I’m still not sleeping well, as I’m writing this at 2:15 a.m., but I am sleeping enough hours to feel ok.
Before mid-march, I was teaching, writing, and working on my annual JDRF Fundraising Campaign. Everything was going along quite well. Articles were flowing, my teaching schedule was planned until the end of this year, and all my JDRF letters were being sealed, stamped, and awaiting their April 1st mail drop.
HIT THE BRAKES!
It seemed as though everything I was working on suddenly disappeared. I could no longer focus and write. My creativity was jammed. Nothing was flowing. It was as though I dried up like a grape into a raisin. Overnight, teaching went from classroom lectures to a 2 dimensional online format. Sadly, the annual JDRF Walk Event was being rescheduled, re-programmed and my beautiful campaign was suddenly shelved.
I tried to figure out all the new routes. It wasn’t easy to navigate through the unknown.
I kept hearing in my head, As long as we are ok, everything will be ok. Repeat!
I believed this to be true, but I wanted to get back to being me and what I do.
New words came into my head, be part of the solution. Help in some way. Be part of the solution.
I will admit it took quite a long time for those words to reach the surface of my mind loud enough to be heard. Those words needed to fight through all the worry, anxiety, and fear. But, those words made it through and I am on Team Solution now.
As soon as I figured out how to get my classes online and reach my students, I felt a little more like myself. I’m back to teaching my writing classes and my students are gleefully online with me. We will learn, share and be together each week and that makes me feel like me again.
Once I regained my teaching self, the writing creativity started to flow also. Although, it’s flowing in the middle of the night, at least it’s flowing.
And… Even though, I had to shelf my loving JDRF Walk to Cure Type 1 Diabetes Fundraising Campaign, I was able to ignite the very new JDRF House ParT1D For a Cure Fundraiser.
Just as I was going to do on June 14th at the annual Walk to Cure T1D event, I will still walk 5k on that day. I reached out to my beautiful sponsors and asked them to donate to JDRF. I wrote, “Just as we have done every year at the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes events, Cyclothons, and Bike-A-Thons, from 1985 to the present! This year we forge AHEAD!”
I think I should listen to my own advice and FORGE AHEAD!
Regaining what I do and who I am is part of my personal solution. It is also part of the whole solution. We must FORGE AHEAD and be who we are and do what we do.
Helping in some way, is the way to go. The more we help others, the more we help ourselves too.
A healthy mind is a healthy spirit in a healthier world.
Now that I have regained my writing, teaching and fundraising, I feel more like myself in a very different world.
I hope this will inspire you to move forward in doing what you do and being who you are and try to be part of the solution.
Do something to help in some way. If this article helped you in some way, please share it and/or pay it forward.
If you are interested in making a donation to my super new JDRF House ParT1D For a Cure Fundraiser, please click here for my fundraising page.
https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/jdrfwalk20/participant/4735621
Every dollar supports treatments and research in helping to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. I’m so grateful to you.
Even during these crazy days, the more good you put into the world, the more good will come back to you. Be part of the solution and help in some way.
And… Just for Sh*ts and Giggles…
A little off the topic, my next article might just be a true sampling of my colourful writing that I reserve for my private journal. Stay tuned for some real rainbows!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.