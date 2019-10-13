Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Never Enough Time

I hear these statements all the time, “Have you seen the Netflix show…” or “Are you watching Stranger Things?” or “Sue, you seriously need to watch Breaking Bad!”
I’m not watching these shows and perhaps I have a little guilt for not participating in binge watching. I’m not a ‘watching’ kind of gal. I rather read, research information, and write. If my family is watching something on the TV, I will turn my focus to the show. The truth is I rarely ever turn on the TV in my home. If my family is away, the remote controls get dusty from non-use.
A few years ago a dear friend of mine lost her partner to a sudden illness. They were both approaching retirement and had plans to travel the world. It was just a matter of a few more working months . Without much notice, her mate fell ill and within two months, he passed away. Gone were all the plans to travel, gone were their dreams of retirement together.
Her advice to me was, “Don’t waste time. Do what you want to do now. You never know when you won’t be able to.” My dear friend has since carried on and started her world travelling with another friend. She is doing it now, when she can.
Her words really affected me. Living in the Now is very important!
As in the quote from the 2005 movie Brokeback Mountain, “There's never enough time, never enough.” https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/1c365aab-44bf-443f-a8ba-1105b16f5b86
Which leads me to the series shows I have not seen, but seem to be more socially important to watch.
My daughter insisted I watch the series, “Sharp Objects”. I watched it with her. We didn’t move for hours. We sat on the couch, watching this very disturbing series. It took us two days to finish the series and at the end we were worn out from… too much watching. Was I entertained? Yes. Would I do this again? No! What I enjoyed most was all the time I got to spent with my daughter. I would have preferred to be walking, dining, and seeing a live show instead, but being with her anytime is priceless.
Don’t get me wrong, I do like watching some shows. I love live performances of theatre, opera, ballet, symphony, music concerts, and sporting events. I do love watching a live show like Saturday Night Live. I just can’t get myself involved in binge watching a series as I find it a waste of my valuable time. My time here.
At 56, I don’t know how much time I will have to live. I don’t want to spend my time watching shows on TV or my computer. I want my time to be valuable, learned, and expressive.
I’ve tried to watch a series slowly without binge watching. The end result was I lost interest.
So, I’m lying in bed at night writing in my journal. My husband is lying next to me watching the series, “Mad Men”. I can hear the dialogue and staged sounds. I can hear the dialogue as though someone wrote it. In my mind, it was so predictable. He suggested I watch it with him, so I won’t be able to predict the dialogue. I tried to watch an episode. I couldn’t separate myself from the dialogue, because it was so unnatural. As a writer, I am able to write natural and unnatural dialogue. This show did not entertain me. Actually, the tone of it was so mellow and ineffective, it’s no wonder he falls asleep watching it. Maybe it’s meant to be a sleep agent? Maybe I’m a very boring person too?
Maybe I just don’t get it. Maybe these series shows are amazing at reducing people’s stress and relaxing them enough to fall asleep. Maybe they are bonding mechanisms? Maybe I’m easily bored from pre-recorded shows and I only like live events? Maybe I’m the boring person who rather write, read, and research instead of watching cool shows? I think that’s the case. I’m the boring, un-cool person who can’t enjoy the current trend of binge watching entertainment.
Maybe I value my time here so much that I rather not watch it go by, but participate in it as much as possible. I’m going to go with this statement and add the fact that I’m a bit boring too!
Did I just compromise with myself? I wonder if there’s a series show out there about a person who constantly compromises with them self. Let’s call it, “Boring as Hell!” written and directed by, Suzanne Reisler Litwin.
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin
