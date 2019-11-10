Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Move, Movement & Motivation

Ok. Ok! OK! Enough of your wining. I’m tired of hearing it. I know it gets darker earlier and it’s getting colder outside. Seriously, is this your first fall/winter in Canada? Could this be your 40+ year living here? This isn’t news to you. This is normal. Normal weather and day light for this time and place. Geez, stop complaining!
You don’t seem to complain about the bright skies at 9 p.m. during the summer months. The day light doesn’t seem to keep you up and unable to sleep. I don’t hear you complaining about too much light and the excessive heat.
It’s time to get your big boy boots on and face the music of this rodeo. Expect darker days and expect colder temperatures. Expect it and accept it and move on. The key word here is MOVE.
When I see the day light is fading at 5 p.m. or even 4 p.m. I say to myself, it’s still early in the day. If it was summer, I would be outside doing something like working in my garden or running or walking or preparing the bbq. Just because it’s dark outside, this is no reason to stop all your activities and allow the darkness to control you.
You are in control of your movement and your world. The key word here is MOVEMENT.
When the darkness falls upon you, laugh at it and say, “Oh ya! I’m going to the gym or I’m going for a run or I’m going to do whatever I would normally do even though it’s in darkness. This is my rodeo and I’m going to ride this dark horse!”
Move, Movement & Motivation.
It’s true. Weather, temperature, and darkness do not affect me. Actually, only when it rains after a sweet snow fall and the skiing surface gets ruined, then I get a little annoyed. Other than that, I am King! I am in control of this horse. As long as I keep moving and doing my thing, I’m not bothered. I will brave the cold, wind, rain, and dark days and nights. Be a warrior, the winds say.
True, we must be inside more. So…here are a bunch of things to do when you’re mostly indoors. Take a creative writing class with me! Notifications of the courses I will be teaching this winter are posted on my website, www.suzannereislerlitwin.com.
Select an amazing 1000 piece puzzle, invite some friends over and start working on it together… add some wine! Game night! Everyone loves a fabulous board game. Get together with some friends and play a game or cards. Movie night! Make some fresh popcorn and watch a great movie.
There are so many movement classes you can take such as: dance, yoga, and Pilates, just to name a few.
Study a new language. Italian, French, Spanish, just the thought of it is Molto Bene!
Cooking or baking classes! Oh ya, I did this a few years ago and guess who makes a fabulous ragu?
So many art classes to take! How’s about painting, pottery, sculpture, or mixed media, Woo Hoo! Photography sounds sexy.
Night skiing, night skating, night walks & talks are so lovely in the winter.
Create a theme dinner party! Anytime you bring people together, you create joy. Don’t hesitate to get creative, silly, and dip into your fun tool box.
“Ugh, I have to walk the dog and its dark outside, and its cold, and I’m tired…blah…blah…blah.”
Did I hear you say, “You have to walk the dog because he loves you so much and you will get some exercise? You will breath in fresh air. You will dress warm and cozy while looking up for the stars. You will listen to the wind and see the trees sway. You will be outside as part of the world.”
When I do this walk, I sing Elvis tunes. Hit it EP!
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine
Well they said you was high-classed
Well, that was just a lie
Yeah they said you was high-classed
Well, that was just a lie
Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine
Do you feel some motivation? The key word here is MOTIVATION. Get up! Get out! Go do what you do! This is your dark horse so take it for a wild ride. You can turn its head in any direction and at any speed. Try something new during these months. You might even fall in love with that newness. Oooooo, newness… sounds motivational.
Saddle up my friend. It’s going to be a wild ride!
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin
