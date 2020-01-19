Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Empty nester B.S.

Not too long ago I saw a great show at my local community theatre. During the intermission, I was standing around having my favourite ginger ale drink. I was also making chitty chat with a much younger new friend. We were talking about the show, the weather and our families.
She asked me, “So, what’s up with your kids?” I told her what each kid was up to. Suddenly, chimes sounded which signaled the end of intermission. I quickly ended our conversation with saying, “and my youngest went back to school yesterday.” That’s when she said to me, “So....you don’t have any kids at home. You’re an empty nester!” I gasped and blurted out, “NO! He comes back all the time, and I have plants and a dog!”
A little annoyed, I went back to my seat to watch the second half of the show. I was internally disturbed. Even though, the show was entertaining, I kept on replaying her words in my head. “Empty Nester, empty nester, empty nester.” Those words felt like nausea to me.
I started to rationalize my thoughts and feelings. My older kids come over all the time, especially for family meals. My youngest son is home for months at a time. I entertain a lot. I have over 20+ plants and a beautiful squishy dog. There’s nothing empty about that!
It was as though her words were disgusting and dirty. I loathe the term - Empty Nester! My nest is far from empty.
My house plants keep my nest beautiful. My sweet dog adds joy to my nest. There are many professional projects which keeps my nest challenging and interesting. It doesn’t feel empty to me?
I declare, my nest is not empty! Actually, it’s just a different kind of nest of what it used to be. Now, I don’t have young children running around who constantly need tending to. I paid my dues and did the hard to raise those crazy kids years. So, I’ve earned this P & Q nest, (peace & quiet).
Empty? NO!
Quieter? YES!
Some days too quiet? Sometimes.
Some days not quiet enough? Yup.
Empty? NEVER!
Maybe, I’m in denial? Maybe...
I get the fact that I no longer have all my kids living at home under one roof. But, isn’t that the point to raise them to be independent, responsible and autonomous adults? This doesn’t sound like an emptiness of anything. Actually, it sounds like a very productive nest.
Clearly... I must be suffering from ENDS - Empty Nester’s Denial Syndrome?
But, I don’t feel empty. I feel fulfilled doing different things then what I used to do.
Maybe I’m in the Mid-Way to Empty Nester Years?
Mid-Way Lifer? Oh, ya!
Mid-Way Empty Nester? Possibly.
Mid-Way Care Giver? For sure!
Mid-Way to the Milky Way bar in my desk drawer? Most definitely!
Mid-Way Suzay? Sounds Sexay!
I can accept all the above Mid-Way mentality at this point.
Empty? NO FRICKEN WAY!
Have a fabulous day. Whether it is in the morning, in the evening or in the Mid-Day!
Give Love. Share Love. Be Love. Always the FULL WAY!
—Suzanne Reisler Litwin.
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.