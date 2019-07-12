Sue-Anne Hickey: Break out of the antibiotics cycle

A while back Tim (not his real name) came to see me with his mom. She had called me saying he was suffering from many food allergies. When I asked him how life was going, he gave me a ‘thumbs sideways’ rather than a ‘thumbs-up’. Meaning life was so-so but not as great as it should be at 8-years-old, which broke my heart.
The reason?
He had been sick so often.
Suffering from many ear infections early on, he had repeatedly been given antibiotics. There were yearly bouts of bronchitis and yet more antibiotics at least twice a year. This weakened him and caused asthma, which resulted in regular trips to the hospital due to his difficulty breathing. His mom admitted that his diet was pretty high in sugar, which did not help matters because sugar depresses the immune system. Last year, he suffered from pneumonia and now his weakened immune system was causing the food allergies and candida — an overabundance of yeast.
Antibiotics are necessary and invaluable. However, while they stop infection, they wipe out both the bad bacteria that are causing the problem and the good bacteria that are critical for healthy immune function.
If you take antibiotics, it is critical, after the treatment, that you take a high quality probiotic for three months. Probiotics restore those healthy bacteria that are so important for digestion and a healthy immune system.
Natural cure for ear infections
When Tim was an infant suffering ear infections, his mom could have tried garlic (it has amazing antibiotic properties) before resorting to antibiotics.
Peel a clove of garlic, place it in a very small amount of water in a pot and heat it to let the juices escape. Cool to room temperature. Turn the head sideways, place a few drops in the ear and allow it to sit about 5 minutes. Do the other ear. If you catch the ear infection at the very beginning, you should be able to cure it without antibiotics.
Products containing Astragalus root are also very beneficial in boosting a weakened immune system.
The body has the natural ability to heal itself when given the proper tools. Tim is young, so with a regimen of probiotics, he will heal quickly. With his mom on board to prepare healthier meals and snacks and some supplements to boost his immune system, he is sure to be giving the thumbs up before long.
Sue-Anne Hickey is a certified naturopath, and weight loss specialist. Her passion is in helping her clients heal their ailments naturally, lose weight, and regain their energy and happiness using a personalized body type plan. She has her office in Beaconsfield. Visit her online at www.bodytypology
