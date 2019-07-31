It is that time of year for my annual What’s Hot, What’s Not column. In no particular order, here we go!
Hot: Laval’s Perry Gee continues to do an outstanding job via his ExposFest to keep Expos fever very much alive.
Not: Attendance at the Tampa Bay Rays games.
Hot: Former Mayor Denis Coderre, who has now lost over 100 pounds. He was a great ambassador for this city and he could be back in office in 2021 (or be the president of the revived Expos).
Not: Mayor Valerie Plante. As the Society columnist for this paper, her absence at most large-scale events of this kind has been duly noted. Ditto for her mission to choose cyclists over cars and signal a death knell for downtown businesses.
Hot: Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest is doing just fine as a corporate lawyer, but his speeches remind us not only how good he was as a provincial leader. Had he agreed to lead the Federal Tories the results of the October election would be a foregone conclusion.
Not: Justin Trudeau. It has not been a good year for the Canadian Prime Minister.
Hot: Thomas Mulcair. Wow, has this former NDP leader and Quebec cabinet minister been a solid political pundit twice each weekday on CJAD!
Not: Jagmeet Singh. What were the NDP members thinking when they essentially dropped the popular Mulcair for a man who will lead the party into oblivion.
Hot: Max Domi. Not only did he produce an outstanding season on the ice for the Canadiens, but his presence in the community as a spokesman for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation has been very impressive.
Not: Karl Alzner. It is not his fault, but paying a guy nearly $5 million a year to play defence for the minor league Laval Rocket might just be GM Marc Bergevin’s worst signing ever.
Hot: The Just For Laughs Festival. The recent 37th annual edition was spectacular and I got to see more shows than ever before. Please see my blog for coverage.
Not: No joke! Liberal MNAs actually supported a PQ resolution calling on merchants to only use the word “bonjour.”
Hot: Vince Guzzo. The movie theatre king, CBC Dragon’s Den star and future politician is a bonafide media star.
Not: Cineplex Odeon’s endless pre-show commercials.
Hot: Suburbia
Not: Downtown
Hot: Our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.
Not: MUHC parking and TV fees.
Hot: John Molson School of Business (JMSB). Such good branding, many do not even know that it is part of Concordia.
Not: The McGill “Redmen” nickname which has now been discarded.
Hot: Mitch Garber. Everything this man touches turns to gold. His next challenge: heading the Combined Jewish Appeal program.
Not: Alexandre Taillefer. His string of good luck as an entrepreneur ended last January when his taxi business went belly up.
Hot: CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete. Give the man credit. It is a thankless job to be the point man for the English community with this government.
Not: Former Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.
Hot: Table 51. The spinoff of the Carrefour Laval restaurant to a Decarie location has been a smashing success.
Not: The absence of a Denny’s Restaurant in Quebec.
