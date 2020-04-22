Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been getting an exceptional amount of camera time during his weekday press conferences for the COVID-19 pandemic, standing at a podium outside of his cottage. He decided on this venue initially because his wife Sophie had contracted the virus.
The big question on Canadians' minds when it comes to our leader is not only whether he should be sitting six feet away from Chief Health Officer Teresa Tam and Health Minister Patty Hajdu at a table like Premier François Legault, Diane McCann and Horatio Arruda - it is his beard. “Why did he grow it?” people have been asking me for months. There are many theories. Perhaps it is part of a grand plan for him to make it disappear before the next election and once again look ever so youthful. He is a man who has repeatedly changed his look over the past few decades.
One person who knows him well is celebrity photographer Heidi Hollinger. She has taken photos of the Prime Minister PB( Previous Beards). “No matter which way you look at it, Justin is handsome with or without his beard,” she shared. “If you ask me, I prefer without.” I second Heidi’s motion, but probably only Sophie could get him to take a razor to it.
Hollinger has known Trudeau for more than 15 years. In fact, she was the official photographer at his wedding. Her 19 year old son Luka, by the way, has launched a new single appropriately called Quarantine Vibes. The accompanying video is quite clever and it includes a cameo appearance by Heidi herself. Luka even includes a shout out to Trudeau. ( “... And I’m thinking about the places we can go, Stay at home, I’m going to listen to Trudeau...”) Heidi, by the way, has photographed the likes of Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin and Mikhail Gorbachev, just to name a few. Now her son appears to be pursuing a career in the arts as well.
“My mom would say when I was at university that photography was not a serious profession, just a hobby,” Hollinger says. “Now, we always joke about it, since I made my career through it. I think that nowadays we can all agree that following our heart is the deepest expression of who we are.”
For more on Luka please see my blog.
PROTECTING THE ANIMALS: Bravo to TMR’s Barbara Lapointe for the petition she has placed on the Quebec National Assembly website via change.org, asking the government to prohibit the commercial sale of animals on online classified sites in Quebec. As an animal lover, I signed it immediately. This petition simply wants Kijiji Canada to remove the sale of animals and only promote adoption from registered animal rescue groups and shelters, and the re-homing of family pets (for a small adoption fee). “The idea of a puppy mill is horrifying to animal lovers everywhere,” she says. “Cruel, cramped, unsanitary breeding facilities that force mothers to produce puppies until they can't anymore. Kijiji is the most popular classifieds website in Canada, so this petition asks them to simply stop allowing the sale of household pets of any kind including dogs, cats, primates, cage birds, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes. After public pressure a few years ago, Craigslist stopped allowing the sale of household pets. Kijiji could easily adopt a policy like this.” For the link go here: petitionquebec.wordpress.com
MY NEW PODCAST: I am pleased to announce the launch of my new podcast. You can listen to my first interview with D’Arcy McGee Liberal MNA David Birnbaum at https://soundcloud.com/themikecohenpodcast.
