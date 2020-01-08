It is that time again readers for me to look deep into my crystal ball and forecast, partly tongue in cheek, what we may expect in the year ahead. I therefore give you my top 20 predictions for 2020.
1. The Quebec Liberal Party elects Alexandre Cusson as its new leader over Dominique Anglade, recognizing that they must have someone from the regions at the helm in order to avoid being decimated in the 2022 election.
2. Former Quebec Liberal Health Minister Gaetan Barrette retires and launches his own healthcare podcast, co-hosted by former Premier Philippe Couillard, entitled “How We Blew an Easy Second Mandate.”
3. Jean Charest wins the leadership race for the Federal Conservative Party. Cinema mogul Vincenzo Guzzo immediately pledges his support and introduces the Jean Charest Show on all of his screens prior to every movie.
4. Freeway Frank and Natasha Gargiulo get their own show on Sirius XM Canada Radio.
5. Rick Moffat is rehired by TSN 690 on a freelance basis to do the play by play for Alouettes football games while Sean Campbell takes over for the Impact.
6. Downtown merchants form their own political party to influence Mayor Valerie Plante to back down on her anti-car policy, which is killing business. Restaurateur Peter Sergakis becomes the leader.
7. The Canadiens do not make the playoffs, but GM Marc Bergevin keeps his job. He immediately trades Carey Price and Ryan Poehling to the Vancouver Canucks for goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Elias Pettersson.
8. In recognition of his strong leadership skills, especially in the wake of repeated floods on the West Island, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is nominated to the Canadian Senate.
9. Don Cherry is invited to host a Gala at the Just For Laughs Festival.
10. The owner of the Tampa Bay Rays announces that the team he wants to share with Montreal will play a weekend series at Olympic Stadium at the end of August vs. the Blue Jays.
11. Annie DeMelt and Paul Karwatsky get married during the 6 pm CTV Montreal newscast.
12. Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration Simon Jolin-Barrette proposes Bill 22, which would force the Jewish General Hospital, the Chinese Hospital, Sacre Coeur and Santa Cabrini to change their names in order not to depict any religious significance.
13. Hamilton the Musical is booked for the Place des Arts in the fall of 2020.
14. AM 600 finally goes on the air with morning man Tommy Schnurmacher coming out of retirement, Barry Wilson as news director and Frank Cavallaro as sports director and weather forecaster. The station announces that it will challenge TSN 690 for the rights to the Canadiens.
15. CBC Montreal debuts a new talk show at 5:30 pm weekend called “CVD” and hosted by Catherine Verdon-Diamond. “C” before VD also stands for “Charisma.”
16. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dresses up as US President Donald Trump for Halloween, maintaining he is showing much better judgment than in the past in terms of wearing costumes.
17. Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, celebrating his 130 pound weight loss, is named Canada’s new Fitness ambassador.
18. Guy Ouellette resigns as the Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey and announces he will challenge Mayor Marc Demers in the 2021 election.
19. Following the great success of its Laval and Decarie locations, Table 51 Restaurant opens a third location on the West Island.
20. Filming begins on the motion picture The Leonard Cohen Story, with Bradley Cooper in town to play the lead.
