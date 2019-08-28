This column is meant to introduce you to different Laval personalities. But after attending an emotional memorial for the late Ellen Lenkov, I felt compelled to feature her this week. If there was ever a true ambassador for the district of Chomedey, she would have been among the top contenders for the job. She passed away last October.
I met Ellen more than 20 years ago when her son married my sister-in-law. The warmth that she exuded to everyone she met impacted me immediately. She and her husband of 62 years, Abe, had just permanently relocated from Chomedey to Hallandale Beach, Florida. Ellen was heartbroken. This is where she raised her three sons, Peter, Jeffrey and Richard and her daughter Patricia on 101st Street. She was active in the community, particularly with the local chapter of B’nai Brith Women.
Every time I spoke to Ellen, she talked about how much she missed life in Chomedey and that she would move back in a heartbeat – snowstorms and all. Whenever her kids were in Canada, they would send her back a bunch of Cherry Blossom chocolates (not available in the USA). At the memorial there were Cherry Blossoms at each place setting. Her brother Norman noted that she had been in poor health and that one of her last wishes was to visit Montreal again, something she did not get to realize.
Son Peter kept voicemails from his mom on his phone. He said he sometimes still plays them. She’d ask him to call her from his California base for a five-minute chat. His ride to work was over an hour and his mom would keep him on the line the entire time. “I was always amazed that she had so much to say in an hour and 15 minutes and she never repeated herself the next day,” he recalled.
Added son Jeffrey: “She was throughout our lives our biggest advocate.”
Granddaughter Gabriella Hetu closed the event off with a touching video of Ellen’s life, including a scene of her happily dancing in her kitchen to a Michael Jackson song. She died suddenly a month later!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.