It is that time of year, on the eve of the Academy Awards in Hollywood, that I bring you my annual edition of The Suburbies. This is my spoof edition of the Oscars, with our local politicians serving as the stars. I started it more than 30 years ago in this very paper.
Best Picture: Knives Out. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante kicks Côte des Neiges-Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery out of the Projet Montréal caucus after she refuses to oust her chief of staff following allegations of staff harassment.
Best Director: Sue Montgomery for Once Upon a Time in Cöte des Neiges- NDG. The film follows Montgomery’s career as a journalist, her pursuit of a federal NDP nomination and her two years in office as a chief ally of Plante, only to have that all come crashing down.
Best Actor: François Legault in How to Drain Your Dragon. This is the story of a Quebec premier so high in the polls he can do no wrong, even when his young dragon, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration and Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin Barrette causes Legaut to put out one “fire” after another.
Best Actress: Mayor Valerie Plante wins this one for Fighting With My Family. Midway through her mandate her majority is starting to slip as issues arise with some of her one-time loyalists.
Best Supporting Actor: Former Plateau Mont Royal Borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez for Bombshell, in which he shockingly calls it quits and does not leave with kind words for Plante.
Best Supporting Actress: Sue Montgomery earns another trophy for Angel Has Fallen.
Best Original Screenplay: Little stars former Mayor Denis Coderre, who has lost 140 pounds. Coderre is absolutely everywhere and can smell getting his old job back.
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cold Pursuit stars Alexandre Cusson as the Quebec Liberal Party leadership hopeful who represents their only hope of not being wiped out in the next election.
Best Original Score: Joker stars former Quebec Liberal Health Minister Gaetan Barrette who wanted people to believe that he could actually be a candidate for the leadership after his massive cuts played a key role in the CAQ coming to power.
Best Sound Editing: Escape Room, with former Quebec Education Minister Sebastien Proulx, who jumped ship from the Liberals’ only non-Montreal seat and saw it fall to the CAQ.
Best Sound Mixing: Dark Waters, with Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis once again showing strong leadership in the eye of devastating floods.
Best Production: Longshot, with Maxime Bernier embarrassing himself with the new People’s Party of Canada which never had (or will have) a chance in the federal election.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Upside with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau settling for a minority government and aging himself with a mysterious beard.
Best Costume Design: Star Wars: The Rise of Garneau. Former astronaut Marc Garneau returns as federal Liberal Transport Minister.
Best Film Editing: A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood with TMR Mayor Philippe Roy joyfully promoting the massive new Royalmount project.
Best Cinematography: Avengers End Game, Bloc Québecois leader Yves-François Blanchet keeps the Liberals in power so his band of separatists can continue to collect federal pay cheques.
Best Visual Effects: Running with the Devil stars former Olympic sprinter Bruny Surin, who was unsuccessful in winning a Laval by-election on the ticket of Mayor Marc Demers.
Lifetime Achievement: Jean Charest spent a lifetime in politics. He would have made a fabulous Prime Minister, but wisely took himself out of the race for federal Conservative Party leader when it was clear his reputation would be unfairly tarnished.
