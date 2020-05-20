Who does not miss going out for a delicious meal? It is hard to tell when we will be able to do that again at a restaurant. In the meantime, those restaurateurs who have been able to organize a take-out and delivery service are managing to at least maintain a presence on the scene.
Brothers Jimmy and George Kosmas really made a go of things at their Table 51 Restaurants at Carrefour Laval and Rue Des Jockeys (near Decarie). The latter became Jimmy’s second home over the last two years and all of the hard work paid off. It became a West End favorite, just like Laval had gained a loyal following on the North Shore. The COVID-19 pandemic threw them a curve just like others in the industry. But good for the Kosmas brothers. They recently reopened for curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes and for Mother’s Day we were first in line to show them our support.
A regular Suburban advertiser, Table 51 has a few dishes that nobody else can equal. The braised beef with mashed potatoes, an appetizer of salmon tartare and my favorite the Club 51 were so well-prepared that when I got home and served it a half hour later it tasted just as fresh as at the restaurant table. The key lime pie and fried oreos with ice cream was nothing to sneeze about either. On some nights they will give you a $20 gift certificate if you spend $100 or more. Jimmy and George even come out to the cars themselves, attired in neat Table 51 branded masks and gloves!
“It’s very difficult and uncertain time we are living in,” said Jimmy. “We need to make the best of it!! We started doing take-out and delivery. It’s not the business we were accustomed to, but it pays the gas and Hydro.”
Laval-based Arahova Souvlaki has take-out and delivery at six of its locations, including Chomedey. They recently made a donation of 200 meals to the Jewish General Hospital front-line workers. “Thank you so much for keeping us safe,” said Vice-President George Kalogrias.
Kitchen 73, with locations in Laval, RDP and Dollard des Ormeaux, recently put its food truck back on the road and pulled up at Santa Cabrini Hospital and donated over 600 meals to front-line workers. They are also feeding about 150 needy individuals a week. Owner Carmine Anoia, who had previously done a delivery at the JGH, is also making an effort with take-out and delivery at all three spots.
“Our mission was to touch everyone’s hard work in the hospital,” said Anoia. “And that is what we did with the help of my buddy Chef Nick Dipalma from Inferno Restaurant, Matt Baron from Lavazza Canada and Terry the owner of Sunchef and Artitalia.”
When I spoke to Anoia we both agreed that if take-out and delivery is permitted and with the nice weather coming, why not allow food trucks to operate? Perhaps have a maximum of two people inside. The lineup outside can be arranged easily with social distancing. As (if) the city opens up, this could be a nice touch. Perhaps Laval would permit food trucks?
Ryú Sushi had reopened its Peel and Westmount locations for take-out and delivery and established an employee fund where 70 percent of the sales of gift cards go to these individuals. They are also encouraging people to donate to the Montreal Relief Workers Fund, which has thus far raised over $80,000 for those in need in the industry. Ryú has also created a short private import list of wine/sake, for which prices are reduced by 35 percent. They had already carved a niche for themselves in this industry and this new format has taken off, especially with the stringent safety precautions they have enacted. As for their Carrefour Laval location, that will reopen when malls do and that could be some time away.
La Tablée des Chefs and its partners recently launched a major mobilization initiative to fill the refrigerators of the food banks of Quebec by preparing more than 1,600,000 meals. The COVID-19 crisis has severely affected the activities of community organizations, many of which have even had to close for lack of resources, adding to the uncertainty experienced by an increasing number of individuals and families who depend on their assistance daily. It is therefore with the sole objective of feeding those who need it that La Tablée des Chefs has brought together this rainbow of stakeholders to give life to Les Cuisines Solidaires. Vincent White, who oversees promotions for Taverne 1909 signé St-Hubert, said that his Laval kitchen started production on April 15 of 20,000 meals.
