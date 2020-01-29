Three West Island brothers – Scott, Sean and Mark Broady- will join Steve McNeil on Jan. 31. at Parc Maisonneuve in the east end for his 19-hour marathon skate to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and collect funds for local Alzheimer Societies.
Last winter McNeil skated outdoors for 19 hours and 26 minutes in the seven Canadian NHL cities, including Montreal.This year, he will do it all again— even adding five cities to his tour, which now includes all 10 provinces.
“It was originally scheduled for early January, but we had to postpone due to poor ice conditions and rain in the forecast’” Scott Broady told me. “It worked out better as the Habs Alumni team will be in town playing in Pointe-Claire on the 31st so we’re going to have them all sign our hoodies and auction them off after we skate. “
The Broady brothers are avid hockey players and well-known real estate advisors in the West Island of Montreal. They co-founded the A Night to Remember fundraising gala, which, over the past eight years, has raised more than $300,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal. They became devoted to this cause after their father began suffering from Alzheimers in 2000 and passed away in 2016.
McNeil, 58, is a recreational hockey referee in Etobicoke, Ontario. He began 1926 Skate as a tribute to his mother, Eunice— who was born in 1926 and lived with dementia— as well as all the caregivers across the country who are looking after loved ones living with Alzheimer’s. He and the Broadys invite everyone to skate with him, even for a short while, when the rink is open to the public, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. He asks for support in the form of a symbolic donation of $19.26. His skate is made possible thanks to the support of the Toronto Memory Program, which offers expert medical care and research opportunities for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.
An avid music fan, McNeil listens to rock band AC/DC when he skates in tribute to the band’s former drummer Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 after living with Alzheimer’s for many years. Last year, the son of former band member Chris Slade came to see him on the ice in Calgary. The next morning, AC/DC donated $19,260 to the cause. McNeil’s website is www.1926Skate.com.
A COMEDY OF TENORS: The Lakeshore Players Dorval will present the second production of its 55th season of community theatre. A Comedy of Tenors by Ken Ludwig will be performed Feb 6 to 15 at Lakeside Academy in Lachine The scenario involves one hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It’s 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. The cast in alphabetical order is: Susan Corbett (Tatiana Raçon), Mélanie Desjardins (Mimi Merelli), Don Fletcher (Carlo Nucci), Sterling Mawhinney (Max), Lisa McCormack (Maria Merelli), Eric Sauvé (Tito Merelli) and John Wilson (Henry Saunders) Info: www.lakeshoreplayersdorval.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.