Is Meghan Kelly the new “It” girl on Montreal radio. Young, personable and attractive, the longtime Pierrefonds resident is definitely a star on the rise!
After trading emails with Meghan over the past year, I finally got to meet The Beat 92.5 FM personality in person last week when I invited her to be a guest emcee at a high school Career Fair. She was fantastic and full of energy, all the more impressive given the fact she had to wake up at 4 am to be part of the morning show that day.
The 25 year old dynamo hosts no less than four of her own shows: The Beatmix Friday and Saturday evenings, the Saturday Party Jam and the Canadian Hit 40 on Sunday nights. She also serves as a swing announcer, meaning she can be called upon anytime to fill in for an absent on air personality.
Meghan attended the former Thorndale Elementary School in Pierrefonds, John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire (where she played every sport possible) and then John Abbott College where she studied Creative Arts Languages and Literature (CALL). One of her teachers was noted broadcaster Tracey McKee. The next stop was the Concordia University Journalism Program. It was during this time that she began working part-time at The Beat in a promotional role. “I helped on kiosks and pop up events for about three years until I got a chance to do some live cut-ins on live radio from the St. Catherine Street sidewalk sale,” she said. “That was my big break.”
Soon Meghan was called upon to fill in on traffic reports, eventually getting a regular Friday spot in that category. Guest hosting came next. By 2018 all of her present-day duties rolled in. “When I was 10 years old I told myself that I wanted to be the next Jennifer Hedger,” she said of the TSN TV broadcaster.
An avid soccer player and fan of the game, she is also an animal lover. Being part of The Beat 92.5 FM is a thrill. “Like my colleagues on the air, I always try to be local and timely with the content I share on air,” she said.
So where does Meghan go from here? She is quite content with her role at the station, but I can definitely see her making the jump to television one day soon.
A QUESTION OF TIME: What if one man could change history? That is what local author Steven Lazaroff asks readers in his latest book, A Question of Time, available for pre-order on Amazon.ca and releasing officially on Oct. 29.“History professor Johnathan Lambert is on a business trip in the French countryside when his train enters a small tunnel containing a strange phenomenon – emerging from the other side without him and leaving him stranded in 17th century France,” Lazaroff previews about the book.
“I’ve been working on a manuscript for almost two years now,” Lazaroff shares on his blog. “I don’t wish to give away too much on the plot. Suffice to say it’s a story of a man thrust at the dusk of the French Bourbon regime, about 15 years before the start of the French Revolution. His account of survival explores how a modern man can pick himself up with only the clothes on his back and survive in an era where life was brutally harsh, and the existence of social safety nets was non-existent.”
Lazaroff, who can be found in his Discount Car Rental Quebec head office gig on the West Island during regular working hours, is a creative mind. His previous works have included titles like History’s Greatest Deceptions & Confidence Scams and a spin on alien life called Where Are They and Why Haven’t We Found Them Yet?
