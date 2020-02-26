Well-established actor Larry Day was ull of excitement last Thursday at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar at Fairview Pointe Claire when he unveiled plans for the 16th edition of the Strangers in the Night Gourmet Gala. It will take place on Saturday June 20 at Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Hall, with iconic Canadian rock band Loverboy as headliners. To date, the event has raised well more than $6 million for charity via the SITN Foundation. The 2020 beneficiaries will be Cure SMA, Lymphoma Canada and the West Island-based Friends for Mental Health.
There will be no less than 85 restaurants setting up shop to serve their finest cuisine. Among those on hand for the announcement last week were actress Jayne Heitmeyer, Borough Mayor Jim Beis, man about town and stage manager Steve Traynor, seasoned entrepreneur Glenn B. Miller, musician Shane Murphy, magician and Rythme FM personality Sebastien Gagné, Sophie Lalonde from 3D Financial Solutions, Lyse Beaudet from Friends of Mental Health, master fundraiser and community organizer Ken Doran, Keg Pointe Claire GM Jonathan Ranger, digital content producer Sorin Pavelesco, The Beat 92.5 FM Promotions Coordinator Megan Miranda and publicist Gina Lesage. I asked Day whether he might make a call to Meghan Markle, whom he met when he had a guest spot on the TV show Suits. Meghan and husband Prince Harry are moving to Canada. “If they are here, yes I will invite them,” he said. “Wouldn’t that be something?” For more information on the event and how you can become a sponsor or purchase tickets, log on to www.strangersinthenight.ca.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: Just for Kids (JFK) Foundation hosted its 14th annual Dancing with the Stars event recently at Le Windsor Ballrooms where over 300 guests were treated to a Chaos to Couture themed event. Performers spent the past several months raising funds for JFK and rehearsing their routines with dance pros from Juste Danse Studio. Event co-chairs Allyson Kassie and Arabella Decker were proud to announce that over $257,000 was raised. Proud Mirror Ball trophy winners were cardiologist Fadi Mansour, along with pro dancer Bianca Champagne from Juste Danse Ballroom. The top fundraising award went to P&B Transport owner Haim Pardo, who raised over $50,000. JFK Foundation raises funds to purchase high-priority medical equipment, and to support initiatives that improve the quality of care for patients of the Montreal Children’s Hospital. This year’s campaign, You are not alone, is funding a mental health social worker for the ER at the Children’s, a state-of-the-art machine to assist with intubating children with emergency breathing issues (Difficult Airway Cart) and the JFK Sibling Park, an essential free childcare program for kids with siblings in acute care.
VISION CELEBRATION GALA: Early this month the Black Theatre Workshop kicked off Black History Month with their annual Vision Celebration Gala at the Omni Hotel. This prestigious charity event saw many heartwarming moments, powerful messages and entertainment. More than 200 guests were on hand to pay homage to award winners Méshama Ayoub-Austine, vocalist Athena Holmes, retired school teacher Leon Llewellyn and Nigel Thomas.
Ayoub-Austine, 17 was the recipient of the Victor Phillips Award for an artist under the age of 20 who excels both in academics and in the performing arts. Holmes received the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award & Grant, which is for an emerging professional artist between the ages of 20 to 35 who demonstrates exceptional ability in the performing arts. . Llewellyn was presented with the Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Service Award by none other than Dr. Clarence Bayne himself for his significant volunteerism in arts and education within the Montreal Black community. But the evening was all about Thomas, who took home The Dr. Martin Luther King Achievement Award for his significant contribution to the development of Black arts and cultural life.
