Before the Christmas break, longtime Laval resident and ever so charismatic broadcaster Frank Cavallaro announced that he would be stepping away from his full-time gig as weather forecaster for CBC Television News and Radio. He has been replaced by Catherine Verdon-Diamond (CVD), late of Breakfast Television, who incidentally also resides in Laval.
Frank and his wife have headed to Florida for a few months, but come spring he will be looking to do some work. He would be more than happy to do fill-in shifts for CVD on CBC, but maybe another media outlet will see the benefit of making him an offer. Where could he go? Wouldn’t it be refreshing for Bell Media to hire him? Frank would make a great addition to Virgin Radio or CHOM. How about CJAD, where they now have the producers doing the weather on the Andrew Carter Morning Show? Frank is a huge soccer fan and knows the sport well. Why not find a spot for him on TSN 690? And then there are the commercials Bell Media radio stations air. Anyone who listens to these outlets will agree that some additional voices would be a breath of fresh air to read these ads.
Frank has been doing local weather forecasts since the late 1980s. He is a member of CMOS, the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and he has won numerous weather awards,including being voted the World’s Top Weather Presenter at the International Weather Festival in Paris in 2002. Before he began his extensive broadcasting career in radio and television, he worked as a travel consultant.
Frank has been truly implicated in the community. He worked at CTV for 17 years until being laid off in January 2008. A month later he was hired by CBC. He also runs his own charitable foundation: the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Angelman syndrome (AS) is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births. It is often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy or autism due to lack of awareness. Characteristics of the disorder include developmental delay, lack of speech, seizures, and walking and balance disorders. In the spring of 2017 he opened his own La Diperie franchise in Blainville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.