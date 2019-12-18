The annual ORT Montreal Ted Wise Gala for Jewish Education is indeed one of the more remarkable fundraising events in the community. I am still in awe of what I saw transpire just over a week ago at the Place des Arts. America’s Got Talent winner Mat Franco might have been the professional magician brought in as the evening’s marquee entertainer, but it was man about town and master auctioneer Ross Paperman who came across as a true illusionist: making over $60,000 appear in matter of minutes to help a little girl battling leukemia.
While Paperman attracted nearly $25,000 impressive bids for such items as a 30 minute flight in a full-flight simulator, a private box for a Habs game at the Bell Centre, a private shopping experience at the Michael Kors Ste. Catherine Street flagship store, a tropical getaway to Acapulco, three weeks at Camp B’nai Brith Ottawa, a gourmet foodie experience and a getaway in the mountains, he changed course when investment advisor and philanthropist David Lisbona’s package of Carey Price items came forward. Lisbona requested that the proceeds go to seven year old Ellie White, who is battling leukemia for the second time. The family has had to move to Columbus, Ohio for treatment and needs to raise $1 million. After one gentleman signalled a “$10,000” bid, an emotional Paperman paused and improvised. He asked for a show of hands as to how many people would give at least $1,000 to this cause. Almost immediately dozens of hands went up. Including the original bidder’s $10 k bid and a personal contribution from Paperman himself, more than $80,000 was raised for Ellie White.
So this was a tremendous evening all around! With community leader Jonathan Goodman having breathed new life into this event more than a decade ago, more than 1,600 people were in attendance.Just over $1.3 million was raised for ORT’s schools in 35 countries across five continents and the following schools and programs in Montreal: Akiva School, Azrieli Schools Talmud Torah/Herzliah, CBB Ottawa, Chabad NDG, École Maimonide, Hebrew Academy, Hebrew Foundation School, JPPS-Bialik, JPPS ONE, March of the Living Montreal, Solomon Schechter Academy, and the Yaldei Developmental Centre. It was Goodman over a decade ago, who made an exceptional donation to ORT Montreal 11 years ago in exchange for hundreds of empty seats at PDA. He then went to these 10 plus Montreal Jewish institutions committed to Jewish education and offered them a free gala. Everything they sell, they keep,
The evening began with delicious cocktail dinatoire catered by Ray Petrovic’s Blossom by La Plaza. Gala Co-Chairs were Debra Margles and Lorne Wiseman, working with rookie executive director Valerie Abitbol, administrative assistant Carolyn Joffe and a strong committee. Goodman was honoured alongside Dean Mendel, Gideon Pollack and Jeff Hart. Pollack could not attend due to the passing of his father. Emmanuel Kalles, who ran ORT Montreal for 25 years, was given a well-deserved salute.
As for Franco, he did not let the audience down. His performance was highly entertaining, making folks in the crowd part of his act, pulling off some extraordinary tricks and best of all bantering so nicely with everyone on hand. You cannot help but really like this guy. I recommend more Montreal non-profits bring us some of those top reality show winners for their galas.
BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER: A final note to commend Adina Moss, who organized a basketball tournament for women in conjunction with Hebrew Academy to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. There were five teams, a packed gym and $6,000 in proceeds when all was done. The money will be directed to surgical oncologist Dr. Mark Basik’s research at the Jewish General Hospital which focuses on finding new treatments for aggressive breast cancers.
