In this time of crisis, officials from The Montreal Holocaust Memorial Museum remember the importance of solidarity, compassion and resilience, values that Holocaust survivors share with the young generations that visit their facility and listen to their testimonies.
Despite the Museum’s physical closure, it continues to pursue the mission that it shares with the survivors who founded it : raising awareness amongst people of all ages and backgrounds about the Holocaust, as well as the universal perils of antisemitism, racism, hate and indifference. With that in mind, the museum has unveiled a program called Studying the Holocaust from Home for the elementary and secondary levels. The museum has developed this brand new pedagogical activity! Based entirely on its online collection and resources, this activity awakens an understanding of the historical context, as well as the different stages of the Jewish genocide. By discovering objects that belonged to survivors and by listening to their testimonies, students analyze the Holocaust while developing a historical and humanist perspective.
The museum has curated a selection of internal and external resources to support at-home study of the Holocaust through a wide range of activities. While developing its Tell Me A Story! Youth Literature and the Holocaust traveling exhibition, the museum team read many children and YA books about the Holocaust. While the museum will remain closed until further notice, it continues to provide a wealth of material at https://museeholocauste.ca/en/. Its biennial Teachers' Seminar was originally planned for July 5 to 7, 2020. It has been postponed until summer 2021.
JNF WEBINAR: The Jewish National Fund Canada will present a webinar on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 pm. Dr. Alexandra Chris will lead viewers on a talk about the science behind resilience and how you can cultivate resilience within yourself! Dr. Chris grew up in Toronto, completed her undergraduate degree in Psychology at Western University, and her Masters and Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at the University of Guelph. She currently works as the Mental Health Program Lead at Rogers, where she is developing and implementing the mental health strategy for over 26,000 employees across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic crisis is something we have never experienced before. Some people have lost their jobs and are deeply worried about their future. Others are swamped with work as they have been forced to pivot and adjust to a new reality. And others are risking their safety and well-being on the front lines to support communities worldwide. Info: www.jnf.ca
COTLER SPEAKS OUT ON CHINA: Prominent human rights advocate and former Federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler may have stepped down from elected office five years ago, but he remains very much in the thick of things via his Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.
Raoul Wallenberg was a Swedish diplomat stationed in Budapest in the summer and autumn of 1944 – and a quintessential hero of humanity who immortalized the words, “to me there is no other choice”. By acting upon this maxim during the Second World War, Wallenberg saved more Jews during six months of the Holocaust than any single government foreshadowing today’s foundational principles of international humanitarian law demonstrating the power of an individual with the compassion to care and the courage to overcome monstrous evil.
Wallenberg is best known for the distribution of Shutzpasses and the establishment of safe houses – diplomatic passports and sanctuary conferring protective immunity on their recipients and inhabitants – affirming the principle of diplomatic protection, a foundational principle of International Law. In his organization of hospitals, soup kitchens, and orphanages– the staples of international humanitarian assistance – Wallenberg provided the vulnerable with a semblance of human dignity symbolizing the best of what we today would call International Humanitarian Intervention. His last rescue – sending the Nazi Generals threatening to liquidate Hungary’s remaining Jews a warning that they would be brought to justice, if not executed, for their war crimes – was perhaps the most memorable as he saved 70,000 Jews while prefiguring the Nuremberg principles – what we today call International Criminal Law – while personifying the Responsibility to Protect.
While Wallenberg saved so many, he was not saved by so many who could. Rather than greet him as the liberator he was, the Soviets, who entered Hungary as liberators themselves, arrested him on suspicion of espionage rendering him a political prisoner. He disappeared into the Gulag, and his family — along with the tens of thousands whose lives he saved — still do not know what happened to him.
Cotler and the RWCHR recently made a splash by sounding the alarm on how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) enabled the epidemic to become the global pandemic it is today by the suppression of information, arrest and disappearances of doctors and dissidence and global disinformation campaign. The RWCHR published Op-Eds, signed an international open letter and appeared in media outlets internationally to expose the incriminating evidence and spearhead legal and policy initiatives to hold the CCP accountable, including international tort actions and targeted Magnitsky sanctions against the officials responsible.
In it, the signatories warn that the coronavirus crisis shows it is more important than ever to raise up and listen to independent voices in China given the regime’s silencing of experts who tried to raise alarm bells.
“China’s Chernobyl moment is a self-inflicted wound,” the letter states.“The CCP [Communist Party of China] silenced Chinese doctors who wanted to warn other health professionals during the early stage of the outbreak.”
It goes on to criticize the World Health Organization for bowing to Chinese pressure to downplay the severity of the situation.
MENTAL HEALTH SHABBAT: Last Thursday night’s second Montreal Jewish Community Mental Health Shabbat, presented live on the Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem (TBDJ) website was absolutely superb and another example of why online lectures will become part of our future when this pandemic ends. Dr. Norman Blumenthal, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers were the program co-chairs. Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich from TBDJ gave opening remarks. Ometz Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Victor provided an account of the extensive amount of services her organization have been providing to the community since this crisis began. AMI Quebec Family Peer Support Worker Lynn Harris was very emotional as she explained how issues of mental illness affected a member of her own family. “We all have stories, we all have secrets,”she says. “I remember when this happened to me. I coped by hiding. I could not focus. I was not reading, writing or engaging. I did not want to go out. I just wanted to stay home. The strongest emotion I struggled with was anxiety.”
STUDENT IMPACT AWARDS: Mazal Tov to all the winners from the second annual Student Impact Awards (SIA), hosted by Hillel Montreal (powered by Federation CJA’s GenMTL)! Almost 100 attendees turned out virtually for the event, which took place over Zoom on Monday, May 4. The event honoured impactful individuals and organizations for their contributions to campus life and the Jewish community.
