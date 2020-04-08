While prominent Montreal pulmonologist Dr. Norman Wolkove took his retirement this past winter after more than 40 years in practice, his learned advice is still being sought out daily in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People still call and ask for my opinion on how to deal with this pandemic,” Dr. Wolkove told me. “But I must give credit to our political leaders, medical professionals and the media for really providing all of the relevant information necessary. My wife and I are staying home and I make a lot of calls during the day to friends and they are doing the same. That is comforting. Things are going to get better. It will just take time. Until then we must stay safe.”
Dr. Wolkove worked at the Jewish General Hospital and the Mount Sinai Hospital, the latter serving as chief of respiratory services until just a few years ago. When he began telling patients of his plans to retire last fall, there was a tremendous sense of loss for, you see, Dr. Wolkove was old school. He would still call you at home a few days after an appointment to check on your status and squeeze you in for an emergency on any given day.
“I still worry about many of my patients,” said Dr. Wolkove. “Anybody who has a chronic respiratory disease is much more at risk and prone to the effects of COVID-19.”
Dr. Wolkove graduated from McGill University Medical School in 1971. That was followed by three years of internal medicine training and two more years at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine focusing on pulmonary training. Once back in Montreal in 1976 he started at the JGH and travelled for day visits to Mount Sinai, which was originally located in Ste. Agathe. A new facility opened in Côte Saint-Luc in 1990, specializing in chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases such as emphysema, bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory disorders.
“I must say at times I feel badly that I am still not part of the Jewish General Hospital team doing my part during this crisis,” Dr. Wolkove said. “They are all doing such a fantastic job. I worked with some amazing people at the JGH and the Mount Sinai.”
Looking back on his career, Dr. Wolkove is grateful for the interactions he had with patients. “To be able to help any one of them resulted in a great deal of satisfaction for me,” he said.
Dr. Wolkove served in a variety of clinical, teaching and research positions over the years. Among those was time as Director of the Internal Medicine Training Program and as a Clinical Teaching Unit Director at the JGH. At Mount Sinai, in addition to his clinical role, he directed a research program and has published more than 90 articles in peer reviewed journals. He served for over 20 years on the Board of Directors of Mount Sinai. One of his proudest achievements there was the establishment of a Sleep Clinic and Laboratory, now one of the busiest in the province.
Two and a half years ago Dr. Wolkove went into semi-retirement, stepping away from his JGH duties but continuing to operate his clinic at the Mount Sinai. It turned out to be a good way to wind down a successful career. He still has some patient files he wants to complete, but that will have to wait until the pandemic is over.
For now Dr. Wolkove is naturally spending a lot of time with his wife Lucy, going for regular walks with proper social distancing. Trips to see their kids and grandchildren, who live in other cities, will have to wait.
As features editor Anthony Bonaparte shared in his brilliant caricature last week, we do owe a lot of gratitude to our medical workers.
