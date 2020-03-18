I have long been an admirer of Jean Charest, dating back to when he challenged Kim Campell for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party in 1993. The wrong person won that battle and when all was said and done Campbell reduced the once mighty Tories to two seats. Charest eventually assumed the mantle and captured 20 seats in 1997. Soon after he was convinced to move to provincial politics as leader of the Quebec Liberals, initially as the leader of the official opposition and then as premier. He broke a 50-year provincial record by winning three consecutive election campaigns in 2003, 2007 and 2008.
Charest has been a partner with the prominent law firm McCarthy Tetrault for seven years now. Last week, just prior to the intensification of Coronavirus protocols, I accepted a generous invitation from the former premier to sit down with him at his office. While I have had the chance to meet him in the past, it was wonderful to experience the same warmth he displays in public appearances.
In the last few months there was rampant speculation that Charest would run for the federal Conservative leadership after Andrew Scheer stepped down. “It was not on my radar screen,” he told me. “When Scheer resigned, a lot of people approached me. They said that the country was facing issues I could lead on such as national unity, climate change and broadening the base of the party – especially in Quebec and Ontario. I made a lot of calls. It became clear to me that I could not win in such a short campaign period.”
Charest laughed because he told me that when he was the leader of the Tories his eldest daughter Amélie, then 14, asked him to quit politics because he was away from home so often. Now living in Hong Kong with her family, Amélie was concerned about her dad’s latest efforts. “She asked if there was something in the water,” he said. “She wanted to know if I had gone crazy! She was apoplectic.”
I was not aware that Charest is presently a special international envoy for Canada. He has travelled to many foreign countries in recent months representing the government. It dovetails well, he says, with his role as a strategic advisor for the law firm, which sees him on the road frequently.
Charest is especially proud of his three mandates as premier of the province and the fact he first got elected as a federal Tory at the age of 26. “I was once asked if at that age I had the chance to start over and become a billionaire, would I have chosen a different path?” Charest mused. “There is no doubt I would have chosen this life!”
Does he miss politics? “No,” he responded. “The secret of politics is that you are in the front row of everything happening. You see history unfold in real time. But I loved the people I worked with!”
On the CAQ government, Charest said he has made no secret over his distaste for the secular law Bill 21. He is also proud of the role he played in building the Quebec surplus. “I ran a very fiscally responsible government,” he said.
In his role at McCarthy Tetrault he provides expertise to the firm’s clients with his in-depth knowledge and experience with public policy, corporate Canada and international matters. As a strategic advisor with a unique perspective, he supports clients on complex transactions, projects and international mandates, as they navigate the global business environment.
I still maintain that had he ran for the Tory leadership and won, Jean Charest would have been a slam dunk to become our next Prime Minister.
