One of Canada’s foremost chamber music ensembles, Musica Camerata Montreal, is celebrating its remarkable 50th season. The husband and wife team of Luis Grinhauz (violin) and Berta Rosenohl (piano) are joined by violist Van Armenian and cellists Sofia Gentile and Bruno Tobon.
“This is a unique chamber music group offering the best of the repertoire which amounts to more than 350 works from the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st.centuries,” says Rosenohl. “We toured extensively through Europe, South America, Israel, Costa Rica always to high critical acclaim and also recorded many CDs. We planned an exciting season to commemorate our Golden Anniversary and hope to see some West Enders attending our concerts.”For more details go to https://cameratamontreal.com.
NO BEARS ALLOWED: Children’s author Lydia Lukidis has launched her new picture book called No Bears Allowed and will hold a reading for young families on Oct. 19 (11 am) at Librairie Drawn & Quarterly on Bernard West. The audience will enjoy a charismatic reading of the book followed by a signing. In addition, Lukidis will offer a free puppet making workshop and other complimentary gifts and surprises for the guests in attendance. The event is geared towards kids aged two to eight and their families. Reserve a spot at http://www.lydialukidis.com as seating is limited. The story follows a very nervous rabbit and a lovable bear. This book explores the themes of overcoming fear and discovering friendship in the most unlikely places.
THE OSLO DIARIES: The Segal CinemaSpace will be screening the Emmy nominated documentary The Oslo Diaries on Sunday, Oct. 27 (7 pm). Producer Ina Fichman will participate in a Q&A following the showing. Tickets are now on sale at the Segal Centre Box Offic.e
I AM ELEVEN: Geordie Theatre will host a fundraiser screening of the documentary film I Am Eleven. This Friday evening, Oct. 4 at Selwyn House School in Westmount. Australian filmmaker Genevieve Bailey travelled the world for six years talking with 11-year-olds to compose this insightful, funny and moving documentary portrait of childhood. This event is suitable for 10 to 12 year-old children and their adults. I saw the trailer and it looks great. Info: www.geordie.ca or carol_ann_hoyte@hotmail.com.
A PERSONAL JOURNEY: AMI-Quebec always presents top-notch events and that will be precisely the case on Thursday night (Oct, 3) at the Oscar Peterson Hall in NDG. Family, Medicine and Madness: A Personal Journey will feature journalist and author James FitzGerald, as he shares his exploration of “madness and high achievement within his prominent Toronto medical family,” in a quest to redeem the past. Meanwhile on Wednesday evening, Oct 16 AMI-Quebec Action on Mental Illness will present “AMI ROCKS ” at the Corona Theatre with live musical entertainment from pop/rock/r&b band MTL and Mike “bboy Piecez” Prosserman, a mental health advocate who learned to use dance as a means to alleviate stress and anxiety. Andy Nulman will serve as the emcee. Info: amiquebec.org/AMIRocks.
RESTAURANT RAP: As first reported in this space on August 14, P.F. Chang’s closed its Rue de Jockeys/Decarie location for good after the last meal was served on Sunday night, Sept. 29. Work now begins on transforming the space into a state-of-the-art La Cage: Brasserie Sportive in time for the NHL playoffs next April. Meanwhile, on the other side of Decarie, the iconic Arahova Souvlaki chain has surfaced in the former Bill Wong’s facility which already houses a Madisons at the other end. It opened to lineups out the door last week. An express version of Arahova will debut in November on Côte des Neiges Road next to Allô! Mon Coco, where the popular Uniburger surprisingly shut its doors. See my blog for more details.
