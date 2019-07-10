Just a few years ago Jamie Rabinovitch thought she would embark upon a career as an occupational therapist. But after flipping through some acting and writing websites and considering an application to the Toronto Film School she switched gears and took her BA in Psychology from McGill and moved to New York City to pursue a Masters in Creative Writing (Fiction) at The New School.
In town to catch some shows and make contacts at the Just For Laughs Festival, the 25 year old Rabinovitch sat down with me last week to share her story. She now calls the Big Apple home, where she works as comedy producer, manager and writer. And yes she has performed on stage. “Six months after earning my Masters I started doing stand up,” she says. “I wanted to try it for a long time, but I always chickened out.”
For Rabinovitch, it was a part-time job handling logistics for Just For Laughs in 2015 which really convinced her that a career in comedy was in the cards. “I made so many good contacts,” she said. “People there were very encouraging.”
Rabinovitch is busy producing live comedy shows in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Most recently she produced Get It Girl — a 90-minute show where all proceeds went to RAINN (an anti-sexual violence organization), followed by a 90-minute after-party sponsored by various sex and body positive brands. She has her first comedy album in the works. “My next step is to get to television and film,” she says.
Jamie works with comedians with credits including Netflix, Hulu, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan on TBS, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central, New York Times contributors, New York Comedy Festival, Sirius XM, Just for Laughs, 2 Dope Queens, San Francisco Sketchfest, Vice, BET, Clusterfest and more. She was selected to produce the 2019 Coca-Cola Regal Films short that will be shown in Regal Cinemas across the country.
You can check out her website at https://www.jamierabinovitch.com.
TEACHERS IN AUTUMN: The new book of poems called Teachers in Autumn is now available at Amazon.com. Written by three lifelong teachers, Marvin Hershorn, Larry Weller and Aviva Ravel, it offers a unique and perceptive glance at the human condition and its many avenues. From memories of youth and family, to adult love, both lost and found, to contemporary, political, and social considerations, this work offers the reader an imaginative examination of three lives in the 20th and 21st centuries. Cover art was done by Noreen Hershorn, Marvin’s wife.
TRIPLE PLAY MARATHON: It was nostalgic for me to hear from Mathew Rothpan, who has revived an event his dad Mark started decades ago called the Triple Play Marathon. It will be held on Sat. July 13 ( 10 am to 10 pm) at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park in CSL. All proceeds will support the the Montreal Neurological Institute’s Susan Cameron Cook Neuro-palliative Care Program. You can learn more by logging on to www.tripleplaymarathon.ca. It is not too late for anyone to enter a team. All they need to do is email Matthew at tripleplayteam@gmail.com.
COHEN CHATTER: Noted Hollywood actor Harvey Keitel has been spotted often lately enjoying the sushi at RYU Westmount…Montreal Comiccon was another huge success last weekend. Please see my blog and my interview with Lou Ferrigno.
