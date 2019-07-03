While Michael Libling has spent most of his life as a resident of Dollard des Ormeaux, he was born and raised in Trenton, Ontario and arrived here with his family when he was 14. He is a writer, a 2015 World Fantasy Award nominee, and the creator and former co-host of The Trivia Show on CJAD Radio.
Character-driven, with recurrent strains of dark humor, Libling’s fiction tends to defy categorization, appealing to a broad range of readers, encompassing literary and popular fiction. These days he is excitingly promoting his new novel. Hollywood North: Life, Love & Death in Six Reels. This marks his first piece of fiction that identifies Trenton as his hometown and as he notes “its bizarre history.” Its wide release is scheduled for July 15, but the book has been available for a few months already at Chapters Indigo, and on Amazon.
Inspired by true events, Hollywood North is a dark, rueful subversion of the traditional coming-of-age story. The setting is the actual town of Trenton where a silent movie studio once attracted Broadway stars (1917-34), a munitions plant explosion wreaked havoc (1918), planes collided (1937), a fire incinerated the downtown (1978) and the commander of the air force base was convicted of serial rape and murder (2010).
“Through all our years of actually living in the town, neither I nor my two older sisters were fully aware of that history,” Libling notes.
First published as a novella in the Nov/Dec 2014 edition of the venerable Magazine of Science Fiction and Fantasy, it was nominated for a World Fantasy Award in 2015. As interest in the novella grew, Libling was asked to expand the story into a novel.
Published by ChiZine Publications, Hollywood North is highlighted by dark humor, richly-drawn characters, and a wealth of vintage movie and TV trivia.
I humbly suggest that Ken Connors and Dan Laxer, the current hosts of the Trivia Show, have Libling on the air with them on July 14.
For more details log on to http://www.michaellibling.com
HART IN TOWN: Kevin Hart, a familiar face at Just For Laughs, is in town to shoot the motion picture Fatherhood. It revolves around a man named Matt who is left to raise his daughter Madeline (Maddy) after his wife Liz dies of a pulmonary embolism a day after the baby is born. Hart was spotted with Chris Morentzos last weekend at Queue de Cheval downtown. Chris is the son of Queue founder Peter Morentzos.
CHW GOLF: The 45th annual “Pro-Am for Kids” Golf Tournament will be taking place next Thursday, July 11 at Hillsdale Golf Club in Mirabel. This is the largest charitable event of its kind in Montreal. CHW has partnered with the PGA du Québec to provide the professional golfers to complete each team of amateur players. The professionals compete for a $10,000 prize purse. Proceeds will benefit Camp Erin Montreal and CHW schools in Israel. Camp Erin as it is the largest network of free bereavement camps in North America, designed for children and teens aged six to 17 who have experienced the death of someone close to them. The event co-chairs are Joseph Balinsky, Gary Hutman and Danny Kaufer. Dollard des Ormeaux’s Alanna Elias is the Montreal Centre Coordinator for CHW. Info: www.chw.ca/proa
BAYLIS BYE-BYE BQ: Pierrefonds-Dollard Liberal MP Frank Baylis will hold his final barbeque on Sat. July 13 at Centennial Park. After four years in office he has decided not to seek another mandate.
