Theresa May did not last very long as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but her legacy might very well be the appointment of a Minister of Loneliness in 2018. It was born from a report a year earlier that stated how nine million of the country’s 67 million people felt lonely some or all of the time. With people all over the world self-isolating because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not be such a bad idea for our federal and provincial government’s to follow the UK’s lead.
I bring this up as we mark Mental Health Awareness Week in Canada. As the Canadian Mental Health Association reminds us, long before there was COVID-19, there was loneliness. In recent years, loneliness has been considered a growing public health problem and even an epidemic. Sadly this pandemic will not end anytime soon.
Just like Bell Let’s Talk Day in January, Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to discuss this important issue openly. When I started to write this column I thought immediately about CJAD morning show host Andrew Carter. He is the first voice I hear each morning when I wake up. Andrew and I go back more than 30 years. I love his dry sense of humor. He is quite clearly an “upper” for listeners to start our day, particularly so during this pandemic. So when he went public a few years ago that he suffered from depression, it was somewhat difficult to fathom. He was diagnosed more than nine years ago, but told me “looking back now, I was probably clinically depressed further back.”
Carter continued that he was going through some difficult periods last summer, forcing him to go back on a small dose of an anti-depressant. “I was supposed to go off in April,” he says, “but with COVID-19 my doctor agreed it probably would be better to stay on it a little longer.”
The media continue to play a crucial role during this pandemic. “At this point, we are a lifeline for many people,” Carter said. “Talk radio has become such an important service. I never forget that.”
GET REAL: The Canadian Mental Health Association has dubbed this year’s campaign with the hashtag #GetReal. Clinical psychologist Marc-André Dufour is the Quebec spokesperson and emphasizes: “Too often we ask ‘How are you?’ without expecting a truthful answer and we typically reply ‘I’m fine, thanks,’ either as empty words or by simple formality.’ This is a self-imposed social convention; we must instead allow ourselves to actually feel and share our experiences. Creating this kind of social bond is the foundation of social cohesion.”
MENTAL HEALTH SHABBAT: With all of this in mind I encourage readers to take note of the second Montreal Jewish Community Mental Health Shabbat. Because of COVID-19 it will not occur in front of a live audience, but rather broadcast live at www.TBDJ.org/mentalhealth2020 on Thursday night People will also be able to call in to listen (1-855-531-0118) if they do not have internet access. Dr. Norman Blumenthal, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York, will be the keynote speaker. See our new SJN feature on The Suburban website for more. There you will read about 89 year old Holocaust survivor Sidney Zoltak’s trip to Italy and how he dodged COVID-19.
GREATER MONTREAL: Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, Global TV in Montreal has cancelled its successful Greater Montreal promotion originally set for May 7. But as the visionary behind the concept Travis Todd told me: “We will, however, continue to recognize the many acts of kindness that bring us closer together during this difficult time,” With that in mind, Montrealers are asked to send stories of kindness so that they can be shared. Merely send an email to Montreal@globalnews.ca.
