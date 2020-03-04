Steven Atme is a musician living with autism. He plays piano, composes music, sings, acts, performs publicly and gives creative arts sessions to children of all ages with and without disabilities.
I met Steven a number of years ago and this longtime resident of St. Dorothée, Laval is indeed quite inspiring. He recently helped produce his own movie titled The Power of One. He and some friends also living with autism and Asperger’s share accomplishments and encourage everybody to never give up and follow their dreams. The team wrote eight skits filmed across Montreal with volunteers, from cinematographers to singers. The film showcases each performer’s accomplishments.
The goal, Steven told me, is to share life experiences. “It’s about inclusion, diversity and pursuing dreams,” he explained. “Society needs to give those with or without disabilities chances to succeed in life and not feel any different.”
The premiere will take place on Saturday March 13 and Sunday March 14 at the Vanier College Auditorium in St. Laurent. Doors open at 6 pm and the show will commence around 7 pm. Tickets are available via Evenbrite.
Atme was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. He faced many difficulties growing up; speaking, understanding and following directions. Despite his diagnosis, he was never treated differently by his family and always encouraged to do his best. They made it their focus to teach him to speak and comprehend. At the age of five he started school where he was bullied because he was different from the other kids. Thanks to his former teacher, Maria Cordova, he learned how to read and write and later started attending Summit School for students with disabilities. At a young age, it was clear he had a connection to music and upon graduation he was granted a scholarship to take piano lessons at McGill University’s Conservatory of Music.
You can listen to Steven and members of his team on the Inspirations Newspaper podcast with Mark Bergman. Log on to www.inspirationsnews.com to learn more.
