It has been almost 20 years since Laval resident Sergio Zarriello first joined the Bank of Montreal. He began in the client contact center and moved on to several roles including financial services manager, commercial account manager and credit officer prior to accepting his current post as managing director of Automotive Finance.
Recently I met Sergio at the Holand Automotive Group’s annual client appreciation reception evening at their sparkling Rolls-Royce showroom on Decarie Boulevard . He was busy mingling with President Gad Bitton, newly appointed Vice-President & General Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Quebec George Angelopoulos and many others.
So what does his job entail? “Essentially I manage a portfolio of clients in the automotive space,” he says. “The majority of my clients own and operate several dealerships which are often referred to as groups. There are several facets of banking which our clients rely on BMO to deliver on, however my role is geared mainly on financing the operations and managing day-to-day banking.”
Sergio says he does not actually recall ever choosing a career in this field; however he is glad he never left the industry. “Banking, and in particular BMO, is a great place to be in,” he says. “I have the privilege of managing the best clients in the automotive industry and get to visit the coolest showrooms in town! One of the secrets to my success is to put the customer first. I know it might sound like a cliché, however my focus has always been on creating a positive client experience which always leads to long-lasting banking relationships.”
In 2005 Sergio moved to Laval where he and his wife Caroline are happily raising their two kids. Like many, one of the challenges of living in Laval and working downtown Montreal is the daily traffic. Despite being on the road quite often for work, in order to avoid traffic, he prefers using public transportation as often as he can. Sergio enjoys the train ride from Gare Vimont to his office.
“Laval is an excellent place to raise the family,” he says. “Our children attend St-Jude Elementary School, which remains in my opinion the best school in Laval. The children are involved in sports with the Monteuil Soccer and Hockey club. As parents we try to be very involved in their sports activities.”
