CBC Montreal Radio One 88.5 FM last week announced that Laval resident Sabrina Marandola will be the new host of the local afternoon show. The program, previously known as Homerun, is now called “Let’s Go” with Sabrina Marandola and airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. She succeeds Sue Smith, who recently retired.
In addition to bringing Montrealers the news and updates they need to move into their afternoon, the show will focus on local stories that explore a range of perspectives from people making a difference in our community. She took the host chair officially on Tuesday, September 3.
“Neighbourhood stories hold a special place in my heart,” said Sabrina. “I’m looking forward to hosting a new show that will shine a light on the people, places and diverse voices of our amazing city.”
Since joining CBC in 2008, Sabrina has covered hundreds of stories as a news reporter for CBC Radio, Television and online. In addition, she has filled in as host on all of CBC Montreal’s current affairs radio programs and anchored television newscasts. Recently, she was an online editor, bringing more local feature stories and community voices to CBC Montreal’s digital coverage. She actually cut her journalist teeth as a reporter with The Suburban. CBC has made a wise choice. Sabrina’s energy is contagious!
LENKOV HONOURED: Chomedey native, successful LA attorney and prospective Montreal Alouettes owner Jeffrey Lenkov will receive the North Illinois University 2019 Distinguished Service Award, bestowed to graduates who have made outstanding achievements in their careers, demonstrated service to the College of Law, and for their devotion to the public good. He will receive the award on Sept. 24.
