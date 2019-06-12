Known for speed and hard left kick, Rocco Placentino enjoyed a very successful professional soccer career from 2002 to 2011 with the hometown Montreal Impact, club teams in Italy and Canada’s national squad. Today he is the Technical Director for CS Saint-Laurent. For the past 10 years he and his family have called the Duvernay district of Laval home.
On Sunday, June 23 Stade Saputo, the home of the Impact, will take a break from MLS games and host instead the first edition of the 2019 legends game organized by Le Groupe 3737. Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and his former professional friends will be in Montreal to take on Patrice Bernier, Marco Di Vaio and former Impact players such as Placentino as part of a weekend highlighting the beautiful game. Tickets are on sale for $24. You can email admin@soccerstl.ca to reserve.
“I am really excited for this legends match will be a great experience for myself and my family to witness being on the field with superstar local star Patrice Bernier and of course the Brazilian superstar Ronaldhino,” Rocco told me. “But most of all for my two kids who never witnessed me play in front of a big crowd as a soccer player and it is always something that I wanted them to see and now they will have that opportunity.”
Rocco and his beautiful wife Jennifer are the parents to Milarose, 7, and Matteo, 7. Both kids will start playing soccer this summer.
I have always felt that Laval should get a professional soccer team, perhaps in the new Canadian league. Who better to guide such a squad than Placentino?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.