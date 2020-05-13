Last week I had the honour and privilege of being a guest on a segment of Legal Face-Off, a fast paced, high energy legal podcast on WGN Radio in Chicago, dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Chomedey’s very own Rich Lenkov co-hosts the show with Christina Martini and they provide a legal point/counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports and everything in between.
Rich moved to Chicago to attend university there three decades ago, but Laval and Montreal still remain close to his heart. To welcome me to the show he wore his Montreal Expos Pete Rose jersey (the show is also broadcast on Facebook via Zoom video).
The segment I participated in is called the Legal Grab bag where the participants give their opinon on seven current stories and their legal connection. And here is the link: https://www.facebook.com/WGNLegalFaceOff/videos/287413502272300/
Rich is a partner at the firm of Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC. He is known for bringing a killer instinct and unparalleled focus to representing his clients. He partners closely with Fortune 50 Corporations and small businesses to achieve successful litigation outcomes. Rich was elected to the 2018 Illinois Super Lawyers List, named a Leading Lawyer from 2012 to 2018 and received the top score for Target Corporation’s nationwide panel of general liability attorneys. He is a frequent lecturer and involved in a number of national organizations.
“The podcast is in its sixth year on WGN, one of the country’s oldest and most well-known radio stations,” Rich explained. “I was approached by them when the idea of podcasting was still fairly unknown. I have always enjoyed point/counterpoint formats in political and sports programming, and I thought that would make for a fun and compelling format for our show. It has evolved to being what my co-host Tina and I have been told is one of the foremost places to find compelling and timely legal discussion, but not in an academic or stuffy way.”
Regulars on the podcast include legal giants like Alan Dershowitz and Gloria Allred, as well as many elected officials like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The podcast has afforded me the opportunity to appear as the on-air legal analyst for several WGN shows, discussing whatever breaking legal news is happening on a particular day,” Rich says. “It’s been a lot of fun and very challenging.”
Rich noted that he has been a fan of AM radio since his days growing up listening to Montreal broadcasting legends like Ted Tevan and Dave Van Horne, “so I still get excited every time I’m on air,” he says.
