When Éric Bourbonnais graduated from the Universite de Montréal- HEC in 2006 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in the hospitality industry. Over the past 14 years he has indeed done so and more.
Bourbonnais has been the general manager of 1909 Taverne Moderne signé St-Hubert at Place Bell in Laval since October 2018. I had my first opportunity to experience the venue last Wednesday night prior to the Rocket hockey game vs. the Manitoba Moose and needless to say I was very impressed with the two level facility which features a giant 33 foot screen and LCD TV monitors throughout showing the biggest games. Recipe Unlimited opened this 1909 Taverne Moderne and the one at the Bell Centre downtown in partnership with the Canadiens. Recipe Unlimited (previously known as Cara) also owns Rotisserie St-Hubert and last summer it added the “signé or signed St-Hubert branding and had the menu reflect that.
Prior to his posting here, Bourbonnais was head of food and beverage service at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel, at Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel downtown as director of banquets and restaurant and bar service as well as stints at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, Le Manoir Richelieu, Zibo Restaurant in Anjou, La Cage Brasserie Sportive (seven years) and the Casino de Montreal.
The 42 year old Bourbonnais runs a lot more than just the restaurant, which can seat as many as 425 people and had a lineup out the door before game time. He has launched a catering division under the banner of 1909 Laval and hosted events such as barbeques for companies last summer. All this publicity resulted in group booking for events. Request are already in for next Christmas.
Bourbonnais’ team also serves as the caterer of the Place Bell private boxes, including the popular dessert carts and the St-Hubert Zone. In addition they run a takeout counter in the community ice arena.
The Jeux de Quebec will come to Laval next summer and Bourbonnais and company will be implicated there as well as the official restaurant. “My plan was simple,” he said. “To get more involved in the Laval community and its sports. My primary role is to act as the centerpiece of the catering service for the volunteers. We have undertaken to deliver during the 10 days of the event a total of 9,000 lunch boxes or nearly 900 meals per day, whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. My kitchen staff and I are ready to take on this challenge. My role does not stop at Les Jeux du Quebec. We provided the boxed lunches for Nez Rouge volunteers this past holiday season. It was a perfect match between raising awareness for drinking and driving and our duty as a restaurateur.”
