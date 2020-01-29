There are many reasons why I have enjoyed attending Laval Rocket games at Place Bell in recent years, but the game presentation is definitely one of them. The 10,000 seat arena is a great place to watch a hockey game and see the Canadiens’ top American Hockey League prospects in action.
Rachel Gauthier was hired as the Rocket’s game presentation coordinator last summer after working part-time for the Canadiens for eight years. “I was part of their game presentation team so I gained valuable expeience,” Rachel told me before last Wednesday’s exciting game at Place Bell when Laval defeate Syracuse in overtime. “My first assignment was following mascot Youppi around.”
At the Rocket games Rachel is in charge of all content produced on the Jumbotron and in-game entertainment such as music, lighting, national anthems, host Olivier Duclos and the presentation of the three stars. I liked the small touch of showing some young kids on the scoreboard celebrating their birthdays and the dancing roulette game where fans showed their country music moves. “ I do not oversee this alone,” she says. “I have a good team to work with and the Rocket marketing department.”
Rachel, 26, graduated from the John Molson School of Business with a degree in marketing. Naturally she is a big sports fan and enjoys playing basketball, ball and ice hockey and a game called ultimate frisbee.
How does she choose the anthem singers? “We try to get performers from schools,” she says. “That is always our goal. If that is not possible we have a roster of singers we use.”
On Feb. 22 the Rocket will have a special promotion called Kids Run The Show. “There will be kids working with the game announcer and Olivier, singing the anthem and other things,” Rachel shared. On March 14 it will be a Classic Quebec theme, with poutine and Quebecois bands performing.”
Head coach Joel Bouchard told me the game presentation team deserves high marks. “They are doing a great job,” he said. “It is right up to the Montreal Canadiens standards.”
Star goaltender Cayden Primeau agreed. “When I am on the bench I watch the action in the crowd and on the Jumbotron,” said the Laval resident. “I think it is one of the best game presentations in the league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.