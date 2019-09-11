Pierre Jarry enjoyed a 10-year career in the National Hockey League, playing for the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota North Stars. Last week he and his wife Nancy Savoie were once again at centre ice, handling media relations for the annual La Notte in Bianco fundraising gala at the extraordinary Terrebonne estate of Vince and Maria Guzzo.
Jarry played 344 NHL games, collecting 88 goals and 117 assists for 205 points. He also had 142 penalty minutes. He was a star with the Ottawa 67’s Junior team. In the spring of 1968, he went on a recruiting trip with 67’s original owner Howard Darwin and head coach and GM Bill Long to Thurso, where they tried to recruit a 16-year-old Guy Lafleur to play for the 67’s. “I was really the only guy who spoke French on the team,” Jarry told The Ottawa Citizen, “so off we went to Thurso to see Lafleur, and they offered him $5,000 to come play for the 67’s. But Guy’s heart was set on going to Quebec City and he said no. So, on the way home, I thought, well I had a pretty good first year with the 67’s, so I asked for, and got, the $5,000. That was a lot of money then, too.”
Jarry had scored 36 goals in his first 67’s season, and he added 41 goals in 53 games in his second and final season, accounting for a large percentage of the club’s offence.
Jarry and his wife are longtime residents of Laval. That is also where the headquarters of their company is, Société de commercialisation Artcom Ltd. The latter was founded by Savoie in 1992.
After retiring from hockey, Jarry became the exclusive agent for the Olympic Stadium, responsible for all advertising and corporate sales within the facility as well as the sales of the VIP loge. He did so from 1980 to 1993, until joining his wife’s firm.
Last week he was attired in white and doing his usual marvelous job assisting the media.
