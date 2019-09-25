When I sat down to interview Montreal Impact President and CEO Kevin Gilmore before last Wednesday’s Canadian Championship game at Saputo Stadium against Toronto FC, he had a full head of hair. That won’t the case in a few days when he participates in the Leucan Shaved Heads Challenge, as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This is the eighth consecutive year for the team and first for Gilmore, the former COO of the Canadiens.
Gilmore, many Academy and Pre-Academy players, as well as members of the club’s administrative staff, will participate in the challenge. Participants collecting the most donations will have the chance to get their head shaved in front of the public at Stade Saputo, on September 29. The three winners will get a pair of tickets in a suite for the game against Atlanta United, a gift package including a jersey and an Impact scarf and the opportunity to get their head shaved at half-time on the Bud stage. Their gesture will also be highlighted on the field.
Paule Brisson is in charge of Leucan for the Laval territory where the organization is supporting 30 families for the equivalent of more than $6,000. There are a wide variety of activities organized for them throughout the fall, from apple picking to boxing lessons. Brisson was elated that Gilmore stepped forward to captain the Impact’s efforts this year and he will shave his head live on TVA Sports on Sept. 26. “It’s the first time I have done it,” he says. “Our head of analysis and assistant director of player personnel Vassili Cremanzidis is a three-time cancer survivor when he was a kid, so he inspired me.”
Brisson only arrived at Leucan recently. She sounds like a lady with a lot of good ideas. Soon she will announce a special promotion with the Laval Rocket, set to take off in November.
Leucan promotes the recovery and the well-being of cancer-stricken children and supports their families by providing distinctive and tailored services and assistance through every stage of cancer and its side effects. For more information about Leucan, visit the website: https://www.leucan.qc.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.