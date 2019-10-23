Patrick Malley discovered his passion for the trapeze during the mid-'90s during a trip to Club Med. Fascinated by the circus arts, he learned how to fly, then to catch and finally how to teach. He launched his first business called Trapeze en Piste in Mont Tremblant in 1996. Five years later he established Trapeze le Voltigeur in Laval and he has not looked back since.
Located at 875 Mtee St-François, the facility offers a safe environment to learn and experience the flying trapeze. Whatever your level, qualified instructors will allow you to learn at your own pace with everyone hovered over a net at all times and equipped with safety harnesses. Malley has two sons who followed in his footsteps on the trapeze: Kenny, 34, and Nicolas, 28.
On Sat. Nov. 2 the facility will host an event called Flying Free, hosted by former Breakfast Television personalities Derick Fage and Tina Tenneriello. Flying Free will be a powerful and moving aerial arts show. Chief organizer Jason Finucan, founder of StigmaZero, notes that the artists will depict the varied struggles that can impact someone's mental health - from postpartum depression, substance abuse, PTSD, grief and loss, a genetic predisposition to mental illness, and more. The music and aerial acts will evoke the emotions, relationships and challenges that are present in those with mental health struggles, culminating in an exciting flying trapeze act that celebrates recovery.
This fundraising event will support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). “Given the increased prevalence of mental illness and other mental health challenges, there is a need to raise both awareness and capital in order to provide additional mental health services and support,” says Finucan.
For Malley, this marks the fourth time in 18 years that he is making his space available for a fundraiser: Operation Enfant Soleil, Rêves d’enfants and Alzheimer’s Quebec were previous benefactors. He is pleased to be supporting the cause of mental illness. ”Everyone knows someone suffering from mental illness, so that’s a good reason to present this show,” he said.
Ticket info: https://tinyurl.com/y4776wkp or jason@stigmazero.com.
(0) comments
