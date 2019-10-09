It has been a few years now since Oscar Yazedjian and his wife Elizabeth Jutras moved to Laval. Oscar is the co-founder of the Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec Comiccon events; Elizabeth serves as head of communications. Last weekend they made a dream come true, introducing the first-ever Laval Comiccon at the sprawling Place Sports Experts, a complex I was very impressed with.
“When Comiccon began in downtown Montreal, it was a very small event and it grew over the years into a major summer destination, attracting over 60,000 visitors from the city and beyond," said Oscar. “We are very excited to make the event accessible to a whole new audience in the North Shore and to see how big it can get. We love producing Comiccon, but it’s the fans who make it come alive.”
Oscar told me he had been thinking of a scaled down version of Comiccon in Laval for at least the past five years. “There are a lot of people to draw from here,” he said. “And it is great for the kids who might not get to the Montreal edition.”
Oscar is also the co-owner of two thriving comic book stores in Montreal. Will he open one in Laval? “Not for now,” he smiled. “I am pretty busy.”
Laval Comiccon featured over 200 exhibitors and specialized retailers displaying a wonderland of collectibles and memorabilia, from coveted comic books to local and French BDs, rare toys, movies, and fantastic apparel. True to Comiccon tradition, fans got a chance to mingle with entertainment celebrities, obtain autographs and pose for unforgettable pictures. The presence of special guest Daniel Logan, a New-Zealand-born actor renowned for his role as young Boba Fett in the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, infused the celebration with a dose of magic from a galaxy far, far away.
Please see my blog on The Suburban website for more details.
