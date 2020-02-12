Lawrence “Larry “ Raifman , Carol Aronson and Esther Faletsky Rothenberg are feeling pretty nostalgic these days. That is because they are the organizers of the 50th anniversary reunion of Chomedey Polyvalent High School (now known as Laval Senior Academy) Class of 1970. It will take place on Sat. June 27 at Hotel Ruby Foo’s on Decarie.
“I was a member of the Grad Committee,” recalls Raifman, who now resides in the Toronto area. “We have had a few reunions in the past, but this is the big one. We have a Facebook group called CPHS 1970 grads with 75 members so far. Lots of people are not on Facebook so we have contacted them via e-mail mostly.”
Adds Aronson: “As Chomedians there is something special that keeps us connected and we have been getting together in groups over the years. I have fond memories, especially being in the music program with Mrs. Bradley as our teacher. She was wonderful. I loved doing all the school plays like Oklahoma and West Side Story. I got to sing and dance and loved it. I was also a dancer and I still dance today. We also had great gym programs and I loved track and field and basketball. In terms of academics, there were some good teachers of course.”
Raifman hopes for a good turnout: “Our grads have moved all over from Chomedey. Some have stayed there, some are in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and other cities in Canada. Others have moved internationally to the United States, Israel and elsewhere.”
The evening will begin with cocktails followed by dinner and dancing. The cost is $80 a person and spouses are welcome. There will be a group photo and music of the ‘60s through the 2000s and plus era from DJ Dillon and Evans. Payment can be made via e-transfer to lraifman@gmail.com or by mail to 1017 -39 Oneida Crescent, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 4T9. The deadline is March 20.
