For the past five decades Larry Day has been part of the local entertainment industry as an actor, deejay, publisher and one good concert promoter. Strangers in the Night has been a mainstay for 15 years, with the 2019 edition set to take place Aug. 24 in Pierrefonds. Something new this year is the first ever Reve Dans La Nuit Gala on Sept. 7 at Sami Fruits on Daniel Johnson Blvd in Chomedey benefiting the Charles Bruneau Foundation, Children’s Wish and Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Why Laval? Well for one thing, this is where Day grew up. “Our house was on Murray Street,” Day told me. “I attended Chomedey High School and my first job was at Recreatheque.”
As for the big event, Day says “Rêve dans la Nuit is everything a typical charity gala is not. It’s a new kind of culinary and entertainment event fusing gastronomy, mixology, luxury and amazing music.”
Performing will be Roch Voisine, Michel Pagliaro, the Boogie Wonderband, Nancy Martinez and more. “I am so excited to be giving something back to the city where I grew up,” he says. “This will be a bilingual show. The city has been great and 50 restaurants stepped forward to help. I believe this one will eventually become bigger than the West Island edition.”
Before starting on his acting career, Day’s background included being a top deejay in some of the hottest nightclubs in the world such as Septembers in Montreal, Xenon’s in New York City, Studio 51 in Fort Lauderdale as well as spinning private parties for the likes of The Jacksons, Phil Collins and Pink Floyd over a 20 year period. He co-published an entertainment guide on Montreal’s nightlife and owned and managed some of Montreal’s top nightclubs of the 80’s and 90’s. He has appeared in countless motion pictures and television shows, the most recent being the crime drama Bad Blood.
Strangers in the Night benefits the Simple Plan Foundation, Lymphoma Canada and Friends for Mental Health.
Info:www.revedanslanuit.ca.
