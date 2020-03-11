Hope for Dementia was launched in 2016 to help educate and raise awareness about the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia related illnesses. One of the organization’s goals is to pair youth with the elderly who feel isolated. “It has been really great to see our youth interact with the elderly at many homecare facilities in Montreal,” says volunteer Nissa Barkatt.
Kevin Kazarian, 20, grew up in the Sainte-Dorothée district and attended Le Collège Letendre in Laval. He is presently studying at Concordia and he volunteers for Hope for Dementia. I had a chance to meet this fine young man recently.
“I decided to help when I learned that my grandfather had Alzheimer's,” Kevin told me. “This was my wake-up call that made me understand that cognitive diseases are increasing rapidly. I determined that I want to do as much as I can, and that's why I started helping for Hope for Dementia.”
Kevin joined the fundraising team last summer as part of the Summer Jobs Canada program. “Most of the time we organize events and activities to raise money and awareness,” he explained. “ My favourite part is that we go out and meet people at activities and spend time with them.”
On Sat. evening March 28 a star-studded list of VIP guests will attend a gala at the Plaza Volare of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Cote de Liesse in St. Laurent. Special guest speaker will be broadcaster and journalist Albert Nerenberg. The event master of ceremonies will be Luana Borelli and Carl Baillargeon. Live music will be provided by by DJ Mario & Francis Demers Productions. Guests will enjoy cocktails, a four course dinner and a silent auction.
“I will be involved with the gala,” said an excited Kevin. “We are joining forces with our new partners, A Night to Remember, which makes this gala the biggest one we have had to date. It has been a lot of fun working with them and I'm sure this will be our biggest success to date. I have learned a lot from my time at Hope for Dementia: doing door to door, how to organize myself with the tasks I have to accomplish and making amazing friends
For information log on to https://hopefordementia.org.
