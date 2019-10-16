The hottest place in town these days has to be Westwood Grill & Bar, which opened just a few weeks ago at Place Bell. With that in mind I dropped by the trendy spot to dine last week with a friend and from the hip atmosphere to the incredible cuisine I just had to meet one of the visionaries behind this concept and that would be operations manager and co-owner Josianne Beaulieu.
Josianne joined A5 Hospitality, a leading player in the local restaurant and hospitality industry more than 15 years ago at the age of 18 as a bartender while still studying Management Sciences at L'Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). She soon parlayed that into co-ownership and general manager of Fitzroy Bar de Quartier, co-owner and Operations Manager of Général Sherman, co-owner of Paradis BBQ and and now the Westwood. Her husband,Kyle Fowler, is a partner in these ventures as are a number of other personalities, including celebrity chef Antonio Park.
The Westwood, which can accommodate 180 people aged 18 and over, is a stunning facility with a definite California vibe. Chefs Olivier Vigneault (Jatoba),Jonathan Fournier and Pinou Thong ( trained by Park) have the magic touch as a friend I discovered by sharing a series of sensational dishes: a wedge salad, duo sashimi, ginger and beef dumplings, a New York strip steak cut into thin pieces, fried chicken and Yukon gold fries. We washed it all done with a peach bellini and a vodka respectively.
Josianne said that work to construct this 6,500 square foot restaurant-bar, divided into two sections, began last February. An outdoor terrace will be added next summer. I was impressed with the speed in which our server Laura and her colleagues brought the food to our table. If you want to grab a bite here before a Place Bell event, they have you covered. “Laval has a lot of pizza, pasta and steak restaurants,” says Josianne. “That is where we differ and stand out.”
