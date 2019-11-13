Lifelong Chomedey resident Josh Gontovnick is pretty excited these days with the Facebook page he created to focus on a popular hobby for young and old alike. It is about the collection and trading of wrestling figures — something that has become quite trendy for some these days. It is exclusive to Greater Montreal and open to collectors.
Josh, 31, calls the collection of wrestling figures his “guilty pleasure.” About two years ago he established WFM: Wrestling Figures Montreal. It is all about buying, selling, trading, discussing and sharing local finds.
In order to stand out and make the group work it had to be different than other wrestling figure groups. ”Being local we have the ability to do trades or sales with other local collectors without the hassle or worry of shipping most of the time,” Josh says. “Also, another thing that's been working great within the group is we post our latest local finds. If Walmart, Toys R Us, flea markets or anywhere gets some of the newest series, we post it and let the rest of the group knows."
The group welcomes people of all ages. There are a lot more adult collectors. “Many I deal with are around the same age as me, married with kids,” Josh continues. “The group doesn't judge and understands the awesomeness of having this hobby. For me, I travel a lot to comic conventions in hopes of finding random wrestling figures I can't normally find at stores. So, I usually post nearby events going on in case any other members want to be aware.”
If this interests you considering joining. Just type in Wrestling Figures Montreal on your Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.